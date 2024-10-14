What's better than having a small kitchen appliance that helps with meal prep, food storage and reheating leftovers?
The Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System is also a space-saving, all-in-one that combines portability with cooking and reheating capabilities.
The system includes a 4-quart big batch container, which can fit a 4-pound chicken or crisp leftovers for up to six people. If you want to cook smaller meals or quick snacks, the device also comes with a 6-cup small batch container.
With Ninja Crispi, you can snap it, cook it, serve it, store it and re-crisp it all in the same container, minimizing dishes and maximizing ease. With holiday shopping around the corner, this small kitchen appliance couple be a perfect gift idea for the foodie in your life.
Whether cooking for a family or just yourself, this versatile system can make kitchen life that much easier.
Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System
- $159.99
- Ninja Kitchen