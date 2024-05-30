"Worth Every Penny" is a GMA Digital series to help you shop for products that will prioritize your time and wallet.
As a digital shopping reporter, I'm always on the lookout for savvy ways to maximize our readers' savings and efficiency. After some thorough testing, I can confidently say that the Wonder Oven from Our Place is exactly that.
The Wonder Oven comes with a wire rack, bake pan, air fryer basket and crumb tray. Would the multifunctional capabilities streamline my cooking process, ensure consistently delicious results and be a replacement for other tools? Check out the video above to see how it functioned.
This countertop game-changer is a versatile 6-in-one appliance that has impacted my daily routine.
According to the Our Place website, the Wonder Oven is "an appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil – all with our steam infusion technology for crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors."
Small but mighty the oven is around 11.6 in. height, 10.6 in. depth, 11.5 in. width.
The Wonder Oven comes with a wire rack, bake pan, air fryer basket and crumb tray. Would the multifunctional capabilities streamline my cooking process, ensure consistently delicious results and be a replacement for other tools? Check out the video above to see how it functioned.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Saving money
A basic toaster, air fryer, toaster oven and microwave separately would cost around $400, but the Wonder Oven comes in at nearly half the price of those at $195.
Saving time
Over the course of two weeks, I cooked most of my meals in the Wonder Oven to really put it to this test.
Whether I was toasting a piece of bread to go with my eggs in the morning or reheating a cold piece of pizza on Friday night after work, the Wonder Oven kept its promise of crisp exteriors and warm soft interiors.
The Wonder Oven preheat wait time was definitely faster than a traditional oven which also cut down on the total time saved in the kitchen.
On average, cooking dinner takes me around 1 hour and 30 minutes a night -- with the Wonder Oven, it was an hour max mostly coming in around 30 minutes or under.
That would save me roughly 30 minutes a day, 2.5 hours a week and 12 hours a month.
Check out the full video above to see the total amount of time and money the Wonder Oven saved me.
Bon appétit!