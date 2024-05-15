Enduring the pain of a long day in heels is something to avoid at all costs. While many popular footwear brands have tried to enhance the comfort of traditional heels, I find there is simply no substitute for the ease and style of a comfortable flat.
Enter in Vice Versa convertible heels. I first discovered the brand while scrolling on social media - the moment felt like a divine intervention for my sore commuter feet that typically spend eight hours or more in heels.
Vice Versa was first launched in 2021 by Founder and CEO Alanna Fusaro. According to the brand website, "the shoes are handmade in Spain and use materials from around the world." Since its inception, Vice Versa has grown their product versatility for many occasions - with even one or two bridal options.
Convertible heels aim to give you a 2-in-1 shoe, both a heel and flat. With one quick click of the mechanism at the bottom of the shoe, an everyday pump around 3.5 inches in height becomes a comfortable flat that keeps you on the move. It sounds too good to be true!
From the flashy Publicist Pump in red leather that would be perfect for date night to the classic Everyday Pump in the nude – which is the pair I put to the test for a full day at the office.
How they work
To convert the Vice Versa heel, you reveal a covered metal mechanism on the bottom of the shoe by pulling down a rubber cover from the heel area. Next, you push the silver button that you see on the shoe. The first time trying this out, I had to press down on this button with some force to get it moving. After the first "conversion," it seemed to work more seamlessly. At the end of the day, I was able to convert the heel with one hand while the shoes were on my feet.
Once the button is engaged, you can then fold your heel into the shoe and cover it back up with the attached rubber sole.
Voila! A flat.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
First impressions
Upon first unboxing, the shoes are sturdy and fairly lightweight. When you take the shoes off of your feet and they are in the flat style, I notice that the shoes almost look like they fall into a U shape. I was a bit confused about how the shoes would bend to form my foot shape when I put them on or if they would feel too stiff or uncomfortable.
Once I put on the converted flat version of the shoe, my body weight flattened the shoe, making it true to size and form-fitting.
Cost
Despite the total price of the convertible heels hovering just under $400, you are getting multiple pairs of shoes, averaging out to around $200 per pair. That's in line with the cost of a quality pair of sturdy heels or flats, offering a potentially worthwhile purchase for both versatility and quality.
Overall experience
I wore the shoes to commute to work, at the office, and then after I left my work day for a dinner event.
It is hard to fully decide whether the heel or flat style was more comfortable as both ways felt supportive, sturdy, and comfortable throughout my day.
The rubber sole, when converted to a flat, did give me a surprisingly balanced feeling once I broke the shoes in after a few hours.
I am an 8.5 which is what I ordered size and I would say they are true to size. The pointed shape of the toe did rub on the sides of my feet a bit when I first started to walk in the heels but I assume that to be true with breaking in any new footwear.
The heels do have ample padding throughout the bottoms of the shoes, which helps to give some extra arch support.
I also noticed the pile of shoes that have grown under my desk at work as I am currently wearing sneakers or something comfortable to get to the office and switching once i arrive. The thought of being able to bring that clutter back home and also not have to worry about packing an extra pair of shoes along with lunch, workout clothes, etc. is a big win. I did receive compliments on how chic the appearance of the heels looked during my day.
Though I put these heels to the test on a workday I also think that if you have an upcoming wedding or graduation to attend - hello event season - Vice Versa convertible heels are a great investment. Everyone seems to slip off their heels to dance the night away at a wedding, but I could imagine converting my heels and keeping my flats on all night long.