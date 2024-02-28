Dressing for work can turn any morning into a headache, but a few chic basics can streamline the process so you look great and stress less.

"GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto selected several of her favorites for putting together an office-ready outfit that requires minimal effort but still offer incredible versatility.

Take the trench coat, "a fashion staple -- an icon of coats," raves Bergamotto: It's timeless and perfect for layering over any number of looks.

There are also black trousers, a must-have for any closet. The look to go for right now is "wide-legged and slouchy" according to Bergamotto, who selected a budget-friendly pair from H &M.

Another item to shop for is a great blazer, and while oversized is still the trend du jour, Bergamotto notes that descriptor is "on a spectrum" and fits will vary based on personal preference.

To find more tips on how to look stylish for work, keep reading!

Trench coat

"Right now, the way to wear it is either cropped at the waist or oversized," Bergamotto instructs. This under-$50 option is "cut very generously" with an oversized silhouette that looks great on everyone.

"It hits right around the knee which is where you want it -- no more than about 2 inches above or below," she says.

Old Navy Oversized Double-Breasted Trench Coat $44.99 Old Navy Shop Now

Trouser

"High waisted trousers were everywhere on the runway (Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent)," Bergamotto says of the most popular pant of the season, "and are now popping up everywhere with a super affordable price tag, like this pair from H &M for just $26!"

She adds that a relaxed fit and jersey material give these pants a billowy shape that's very on-trend right now, and an ultra-high, nipped-in waist will prevent an excessively baggy look.

"In 2024, wide legs and long hems telegraph luxury, so you can pair these with virtually anything in your wardrobe to feel elevated this spring."

H&M High-waist Dress Pants $25.99 H&M Shop Now

Blazer

When choosing a blazer in the ultra-popular oversized style, you might want to dip your toes in with a slightly boxier style or -- if you're adventurous -- Bergamotto says, "a supersize silhouette with shoulder pads."

The latter is perfect "if you're looking for a very dramatic fashion moment in your wardrobe," she adds.

Bergamotto also suggests minding your proportions by keeping the rest of the look body-skimming with a "tight tee and a pair of straight leg jeans."

Mango Double-breasted suit blazer $129.99 Mango Shop Now

Mango Houndstooth wool-blend blazer $129.99 Mango Shop Now

