Apple has revolutionized the way we live and communicate. Products like iPhones and AirPods are so ubitquitous these days, it's hard to remember life before them!

"Good Morning America" contributor Lori Bergamotto explored Apple's latest and greatest phones, gadgets and more so she could let us in on what Apple products we should be shopping for in 2024.

Continue reading to see her picks!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Apple iPhone 15 $799 Apple Shop Now

Apple iPhone 15 Pro $999 Apple Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) $249 Apple Shop Now