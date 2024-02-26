What bra is the best fit for you? We're here to help out.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle correspondent Lori Bergamotto is rounding up all of the best bras for you, from the one she says has the best overall fit to the best T-shirt bra, strapless bra and more.

Bergamotto's picks include a style from Soma Intimates as well as a 4.7-star pick from SKIMS' Fits Everybody collection.

Continue below for more!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Best bralette

"Thanks to their comfort and ease of wearability, the bralette had become increasingly popular as an unlined, lacy bra option," Bergamotto says. "It's perfect to wear for your more laid-back styles. Reviewers love that this one has a soft, wireless bottom band that won't dig into skin but offers a lifted look."

Soma Intimates Lace Triangle Bralette $39 Soma Intimates Shop Now

Best T-shirt bra

"Ranging in sizes from 30A to 46H, the internet is obsessed with this comfortable bra that's designed for incredible support," Bergamotto explains. "Reviewers love that it's made to fit in-between sizes and is next-level comfortable. It has adjustable straps and comes in 16 different colors -- 10 of which are varying skin tone shades, making it perfect for wearing underneath a T-shirt."

SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra $54 SKIMS Shop Now

Best strapless bra

"The absolute Holy Grail of bras, this one is made to be a full coverage, seamless choice for all your strapless needs," Bergamotto says, adding that it's designed with a medical-grade silicon strip to stop slippage. "Plus it has a cushioned bottom band for additional comfort. Stylists, bra experts and the internet all agree, if there's one strapless bra you splurge on, this is it!"

Sizes range from a 30B to a 44I.

Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Underwire Bra $76 Wacoal Shop Now

Best fit overall

"The closest any brand has ever come to being a one-size-fits-all bra, the Natori Bliss perfection offers a plush trim with a 360-degree jersey fabric for all-day comfort," Bergamotto says. "It helps hug the body and keep everything lifted and supported. Remarkably soft and seamless, this well-reviewed bra has been an industry leader and loved-by-the-masses choice for years."

Natori Bliss Perfection Contour Underwire Bra $70 Natori Shop Now

More picks

Macy's ELOMI Women's Full Figure Charley Molded Spacer T-shirt Bra EL4383 $76 Macy's Shop Now

Macy's ELOMI Full Figure Charley Stretch Lace Bra EL4382, Online Only $66 Macy's Shop Now

Macy's B.TEMPT'D BY WACOAL Women's Future Foundation Contour Bra 953281 $46 Macy's Shop Now

Macy's STATE OF DAY Women's Seamless Bralette, Created for Macy's $21.50 Macy's Shop Now