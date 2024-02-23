Booked and busy? You'll need a travel bag that can take you where you need to go.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up all of the best travel bags, from carry-on luggage to checked bags, weekenders and more. Plus, she has the bag she says is best for business travel and the one that's best for your wallet.

Bergamotto's picks include an Amazon Basics bag under $90, a Beis rolling suitcase and a CALPAK duffel you can also use as a gym bag.

Best checked bag

"BÉIS luggage is swiftly becoming the internet’s No. 1 choice for chic, durable luggage. And for good reason!" Bergamotto says. BÉIS's 4.8-star check-in rolling bag features 360-degree wheels, TSA locks and a weight indicator on its side-carry handle.

"If it’s red, your bag is over 50 pounds and you’ll likely incur an extra fee, but if it’s clear, you’re good to go," Bergamotto explains.

It can also expand an extra 2 inches so you can pack everything you need for a successful trip. The interior features a zip pouch for small valuables and a separate pouch set for dirty clothes.

Use code GMA15 for 15% off for 24 hours – starting at 7 a.m. ET Feb. 23 and ending 7 a.m. ET Feb. 24. Code can be entered at checkout.

Best carry-on bag

A highly rated carry-on bag for under $100? Sign us up.

"Boasting over 45,000 reviews, we were really impressed by the strength of this scratch-resistant carry-on," Bergamotto says.

This 4.5-star bag is available in four colors and has a hard shell. It features four double-spinner wheels and an interior organizer plus three zippered pockets.

Best value

Shopping for the whole family? Opt for this three-piece hardshell luggage set from Walmart. It has 4.6 stars and over 1,400 reviews. It's lightweight, durable and it's on sale! Shop the set now for just $89.99.

"And, bonus, even at this value price they have a two-year warranty," Bergamotto says.

Best weekender

CALPAK's bestseller, the viral Luka Duffel, is an exciting choice for multiple reasons: it's lightweight, has nine pockets (including one for your shoes!) and fits under most airline seats. Not only does it make for a great weekender, but you can use it regularly for work, the gym and beyond.

"It’s also great for train or car rides if you’re heading out for a long weekend," Bergamotto says.

"It's currently available in 17 colorways, including limited-edition colors like bubblegum and sage, as well as classics like black, chocolate and oatmeal," she says.

First-time purchasers can take 15% off their Luka Duffel with code LUKA15. Limit of two uses. Code is valid starting at 7 a.m. ET on Feb. 23 and ending at 7 a.m. ET on Feb. 24.

Best for business

Bergamotto's pick for the best business bag is Halfday's Garment Duffel.

"So genius, we can’t believe it didn’t exist before, this Instagram-famous duffel is legit!" Bergamotto says.

According to the brand's website, this bag (in the original size) fits a full suit or dress plus three or more days worth of clothing.

It's carry-on friendly, lightweight and made from a water-resistant material. There are also two interior shoe pockets and a trolley sleeve so you can slip it onto your suitcase handles for easy maneuvering. Customers love it too: It has 4.72 stars and over 2,500 reviews.

Best travel diaper bag

If you can never find what you need in your diaper bag, you need to try this option, created by a mom. It has three separate zippered sections to keep all diapering items in their own place. The straps adjust so you can wear it as a crossbody bag, a purse or hang it on a stroller.

"Plus, in celebration of Black History Month, we love that it’s a Black-owned business," Bergamotto says.

Best travel belt for luggage

"Even with a trolley sleeve, it can be tough to keep your personal items secured to your luggage," Bergamotto says.

This travel belt bag will make the perfect addition to your carry-on. It comes in over a dozen colors and patterns. It's made to last with durable materials and elastic fitter to keep the belt tight and your luggage secure.

Best packing cubes

"There’s no denying that packing cubes can make short work out of a lot of packing," Bergamotto says.

The bag is available in indigo, cream, sky blue and wine red, among other colors. For $20, you get eight packing cubes in different sizes. Your garments, cosmetics and shoes will have their own separate space, with a smooth mesh top so you can identify what's in each. Please, they have over 10,000 reviews.

