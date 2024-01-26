Have you been noticing the rise of "in" and "out" lists on social media since the start of the new year?

If you have, you've likely been looking for some inspiration to refresh all aspects of your life, from fashion to new tech and beyond.

Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is here to help.

From the viral Stanley cup that the internet can't stop talking about to trending fashion accessories making a comeback, scroll on to see what everyone's buzzing about in 2024, according to Bergamotto.

Trending fashion accessory

"Cute, comfortable and on point" is the best way to describe these jelly-heel sandals, Bergamotto says. With over 20 fun colors -- some with a sparkle -- it's giving Y2K vibes. And the best part: They're water resistant! Pair them with balloon jeans or baggy cargos and you've got a whole look.

Bergamotto reports she "saw some playful accessories from The Row and Coach on the runways, as well as an uptick in searches for jelly fashion on Pinterest," so what better way to go back to the classics than with jelly shoes!

Amazon Hee grand Crystal Jelly Heel Sandals For Women Summer Beach Jelly Shoes $14.99 Amazon Shop Now

Trending tech

"Out for 2024: losing your stuff. In for 2024: Apple AirTags!" Bergamotto says.

Are you always misplacing your keys? Or leaving your reusable water bottle at the gym, or maybe the store? Well, no need for that anymore! The AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your everyday items or most prized possessions. Just make sure you don't lose your phone -- because that's what will keep track of all your AirTags! Head to the Find My app on your iPhone and track down your devices there.

"It even works with a speaker sound, so you can just ask Siri to find your keys and you'll hear the sound signal that will help guide you to find them," Bergamotto adds.

Apple Apple Airtag $29 Apple Shop Now

Trending gift

This travel tumbler is not only an internet sensation -- it's just what you need for all-day hydration.

"It has nearly 5,000 positive reviews and at one point had a more than 150,000 person waitlist," says Bergamotto.

Take it with you anywhere you go, from an intense workout to the office. It keeps your drink cold for hours! With a full-cover top to prevent spills, and all sizes fitting in your vehicle's cup holder, it's perfect to take with you everywhere. Talk about an emotional support bottle!