While we patiently await warm weather, upgrading your grill might be on your mind.

Whether you're looking to make an investment or add to your current grilling setup, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has rounded up all the best grills for the backyard barbecue of your dreams.

Scroll down to check them out!

Best pellet grill

Home Depot Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill in Bronze $699.95 Home Depot Shop Now

"A pellet grill is becoming a more popular grill choice because it combines elements of a gas grill, charcoal smoker and convection oven. You can expand your culinary offerings with this machine, and make everything from meat and veggies like you would on a gas grill, but you can also give pizzas a smoky flavor, slow cook brisket or braise pork shoulder," Bergamotto shared.

"Our tester was impressed that assembly took around an hour and was pretty straightforward. What really blew him away was the hickory-smoked flavor it gave his steaks and burgers. His verdict: 'Amazing grill, looks great, cooks great and very easy to assemble. I can’t wait to try different flavored pellets and fully smoke some fish!'"

Best smart grill

23% off Wayfair Weber Genesis Smart 325s Gas Grill, 3 Burner $1049

$1379 Wayfair Shop Now

"With over 1,000 5-star reviews, we had to check out this smart grill. Our tester gave this three-burner Weber grill high marks for sturdiness and safety, but it was the smart feature, namely the step-by-step smart grill assistant, that really set it apart. 'I loved the display for temperature and the apps associated with it to be able to watch the cooking remotely.' Reviewers also called out the extra-large sear zone, allowing for multiple steaks to be seared at one time. It's a super-convenient modern grill that's great for families and multitasking hosts, and of big barbecues alike."

Best value

Walmart Cuisinart 5-Burner Dual Fuel Gas Grill $497 Walmart Shop Now

"The versatility of this Cuisinart grill at this under-$500 price tag is unmatched. With five burners, it's a great buy if you plan on hosting a lot of barbecues this summer. Our tester was impressed by the evenness of the heat -- a common failing of budget grills."

Best for small spaces

Wayfair Char-Broil 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Cabinet $359.99 Wayfair Shop Now

"A quality, compact grill, this Char-Broil grill has over 4,000 positive reviews on Amazon -- and for good reason! Mini but mighty, it uses its 300-square-inch cooking surface to cook up to 16 burgers at a time. Our tester reported that the food was evenly cooked and delicious."

Best portable grill

Amazon Amazon Basics Portable Propane Stainless Steel Tabletop Gas Grill $118.52 Amazon Shop Now

“If you have a smaller deck or patio, or if you plan on taking any camping trips this summer or tailgating this fall, this is the portable grill for you,” Bergamotto said. With a five-star rating, this countertop grill can cook all your favorite summer barbecue main and side dishes.

Best grill gloves

Home Depot Nexgrill Black and Red Heat Resistant Grilling Gloves $19.98 Home Depot Shop Now

Bergamotto calls grilling gloves a "thing you didn't think you needed but will never want to be without."

"Our tester loved that he could safely reach into his grill with these silicone and cotton gloves," Bergamotto said. "Great for cooking, baking, grilling or just handling high-heat items -- these are resistant up to 500 degrees."

Best instant-read thermometer

5% off Amazon Weber Instant Read Meat Thermometer $16.98

$17.99 Amazon Shop Now

It can be tricky to estimate if a steak is medium rare or medium well or burnt. With nearly 13,000 positive reviews, this instant-read thermometer is key for grilling. It's a pocket-sized wonder that accurately lets you gauge the internal temperature instantly, preventing overcooked or undercooked food.

Best grilling tongs

Williams Sonoma OXO Stainless-Steel Locking Tongs, 16" $17.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Tongs are a key part of the grilling process, but so many of them are only 12 inches, which causes a concern for safety because of the proximity to the flame. These OXO tongs tally in at 16 inches. Bergamotto calls them "an internet favorite." "It's the perfect distance to safely and accurately flip your food on the grill."

