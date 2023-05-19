Sunglasses are one of our favorite accessories.
Not only are they a sunny-day necessity, but like shoes or handbags, sunglasses lend style and personality to an outfit, giving your look a fresh take with each wear.
There are so many different styles to choose from, whether you gravitate toward a certain lens, frame, shape or color.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up all the best sunglasses in the game, including both polarized and non-polarized options. She said it's important to have both.
"Polarized lenses have a thin chemical film that decreases the reflection your eyes see from the harsh light that reflects off water or highways on really sunny days. If you're boating, fishing, golfing, surfing or taking a long road trip, polarized glasses will give you crisper optics with less strain on your eyes," she said.
"That said, polarized lenses don't mean they're better -- just better in certain situations," she continued. "Non-polarized lenses -- which protect you from UV rays but don't reduce the amount of glare you see -- are key for seeing things like the screens of your smartphone, tablet, or watch on the beach or in sunny areas, or if you're driving and need to be able to distinguish ice or water on the road."
She added, "They both serve different purposes, so it's best to have a pair of each on hand!"
Continue below to shop Bergamotto's picks.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Best sunglasses for kids
BABIATORS Original Navigator: Smoke Lens, Mad Melon
Price: $28 • From: Maisonette
BABIATORS Polarized Keyhole: Seafoam Mirrored Lens, Seafoam Green
Price: $38 • From: Maisonette
BABIATORS The Sweetheart Sunglasses
Price: $38 • From: Maisonette
BABIATORS Original Navigator: Smoke Lens, Good As Blueweetheart Sunglasses
Price: $28 • From: Maisonette
"Developed by parents, these UV400 lenses offer unparalleled protection from UVA/UVB rays. With impact and shatter-resistant lenses and flexible frames, these are strong sunnies that are also safe -- they're BPA-free for little faces!" Bergamotto said.
Best prescription sunglasses
Zenni sunglasses
Price: $6.95 to $49.95 • From: Zenni
"With over 3,000 styles of glasses, it's no surprise that Zenni takes the prize for our best prescription sunglasses. They're wildly affordable and shockingly great quality for the price! Consumers love that it's one-stop shopping for men, women, and kids and that you can turn virtually any of your prescription glasses into sunglasses," Bergamotto said.
Our pick for Best sunglasses for the pool
Extremus Blanco Polarized Sunglasses 100% UV Protection
Price: $22.99 • From: Amazon
Editor's Note: Our pick for Best Sunglasses for the Pool -- Rheos Wyecreeks Round Floating Polarized Sunglasses -- is currently sold out at Amazon. Try Extremus Blanco Polarized Sunglasses with 100% UV Protection for under $25 today.
Best polarized sunglasses
"Almost 30,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon don't lie! The fact that these are a top-seller on a site that sells a nearly infinite selection of sunnies is impressive!" Bergamotto said. "And at a price that's equally impressive -- less than the cost of two large coffee drinks -- they offer optical clarity, which reviewers were really surprised by, because many value sunglasses have a somewhat smokey lens. These were crisp in view and, thanks to a matte finish, not a total fingerprint magnet like many mirrored lenses. Because they're so affordable, the move is to buy a few: a pair for the car, the beach bag, and the house, so you're never without a protective pair!"
Best non-polarized sunglasses
Quay High Key
Price: $65 • From: Quay
"Bursting on the scene from Australia in 2004, Quay is now the go-to modern aviator for celebrities and consumers alike -- and they've got 20,000 5-star reviews to prove it! Known for being universally flattering for every face shape and size (they come in two different sizes), these are also incredibly comfortable thanks to the adjustable silicone nose pads and incredibly durable for their affordable price tag," Bergamotto explained.
Best shield sunglasses
Free People Now You See Me Shield Sunglasses
Price: $30 • From: Free People
"From Paris runway models to the Kardashians, these shield sunnies, also known as visor shades, are a major style statement," said Bergamotto.
Best cat-eye sunglasses
Cat eye sunglasses are trending right now. Bergamotto said this isn't shocking because "they always seem to be!"
"The super-affordable H&M pairs are so great because they're not only super affordable, but they are flattering on virtually all face shapes!" she added.
Editor's Note: Our pick for best cat-eye sunglasses -- H&M Cat Eye Sunglasses -- is currently sold out at H&M. Try H&M's new cat-eye pair for $13.99 today.
Best value sunglasses
"People are obsessed" with these sunglasses, according to Bergamotto, who called these shades the "true unicorn of sunglasses."
With signature non-slip frames and crisp polarized lenses, these make wearing sunglasses while playing sports or on a long drive enjoyable.