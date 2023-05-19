"Almost 30,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon don't lie! The fact that these are a top-seller on a site that sells a nearly infinite selection of sunnies is impressive!" Bergamotto said. "And at a price that's equally impressive -- less than the cost of two large coffee drinks -- they offer optical clarity, which reviewers were really surprised by, because many value sunglasses have a somewhat smokey lens. These were crisp in view and, thanks to a matte finish, not a total fingerprint magnet like many mirrored lenses. Because they're so affordable, the move is to buy a few: a pair for the car, the beach bag, and the house, so you're never without a protective pair!"