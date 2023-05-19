Sunglasses are one of our favorite accessories.

Not only are they a sunny-day necessity, but like shoes or handbags, sunglasses lend style and personality to an outfit, giving your look a fresh take with each wear.

There are so many different styles to choose from, whether you gravitate toward a certain lens, frame, shape or color.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up all the best sunglasses in the game, including both polarized and non-polarized options. She said it's important to have both.

"Polarized lenses have a thin chemical film that decreases the reflection your eyes see from the harsh light that reflects off water or highways on really sunny days. If you're boating, fishing, golfing, surfing or taking a long road trip, polarized glasses will give you crisper optics with less strain on your eyes," she said.

"That said, polarized lenses don't mean they're better -- just better in certain situations," she continued. "Non-polarized lenses -- which protect you from UV rays but don't reduce the amount of glare you see -- are key for seeing things like the screens of your smartphone, tablet, or watch on the beach or in sunny areas, or if you're driving and need to be able to distinguish ice or water on the road."

She added, "They both serve different purposes, so it's best to have a pair of each on hand!"

Continue below to shop Bergamotto's picks.

Best sunglasses for kids

BABIATORS Original Navigator: Smoke Lens, Mad Melon
BABIATORS Original Navigator: Smoke Lens, Mad Melon

Price: $28   From: Maisonette

BABIATORS Polarized Keyhole: Seafoam Mirrored Lens, Seafoam Green
BABIATORS Polarized Keyhole: Seafoam Mirrored Lens, Seafoam Green
Price: $38   From: Maisonette

Price: $38   From: Maisonette

BABIATORS The Sweetheart Sunglasses
BABIATORS The Sweetheart Sunglasses

Price: $38   From: Maisonette

BABIATORS Original Navigator: Smoke Lens, Good As Blueweetheart Sunglasses
BABIATORS Original Navigator: Smoke Lens, Good As Blueweetheart Sunglasses
Price: $28   From: Maisonette

Price: $28   From: Maisonette

"Developed by parents, these UV400 lenses offer unparalleled protection from UVA/UVB rays. With impact and shatter-resistant lenses and flexible frames, these are strong sunnies that are also safe -- they're BPA-free for little faces!" Bergamotto said.

Best prescription sunglasses

Zenni sunglasses
Zenni sunglasses

Price: $6.95 to $49.95   From: Zenni

"With over 3,000 styles of glasses, it's no surprise that Zenni takes the prize for our best prescription sunglasses. They're wildly affordable and shockingly great quality for the price! Consumers love that it's one-stop shopping for men, women, and kids and that you can turn virtually any of your prescription glasses into sunglasses," Bergamotto said.

Our pick for Best sunglasses for the pool

Extremus Blanco Polarized Sunglasses 100% UV Protection
Extremus Blanco Polarized Sunglasses 100% UV Protection

Price: $22.99   From: Amazon

Editor's Note: Our pick for Best Sunglasses for the Pool -- Rheos Wyecreeks Round Floating Polarized Sunglasses -- is currently sold out at Amazon. Try Extremus Blanco Polarized Sunglasses with 100% UV Protection for under $25 today.

Best polarized sunglasses

KALIYADI Polarized Sunglasses for Men and Women Semi-Rimless Frame Driving Sun glasses UV Blocking
KALIYADI Polarized Sunglasses for Men and Women Semi-Rimless Frame Driving Sun glasses UV Blocking
Price: $16.99 15% Savings
Original: $19.99

Price: $16.99 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
"Almost 30,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon don't lie! The fact that these are a top-seller on a site that sells a nearly infinite selection of sunnies is impressive!" Bergamotto said. "And at a price that's equally impressive -- less than the cost of two large coffee drinks -- they offer optical clarity, which reviewers were really surprised by, because many value sunglasses have a somewhat smokey lens. These were crisp in view and, thanks to a matte finish, not a total fingerprint magnet like many mirrored lenses. Because they're so affordable, the move is to buy a few: a pair for the car, the beach bag, and the house, so you're never without a protective pair!"

Best non-polarized sunglasses

Quay High Key
Quay High Key

Price: $65   From: Quay

"Bursting on the scene from Australia in 2004, Quay is now the go-to modern aviator for celebrities and consumers alike -- and they've got 20,000 5-star reviews to prove it! Known for being universally flattering for every face shape and size (they come in two different sizes), these are also incredibly comfortable thanks to the adjustable silicone nose pads and incredibly durable for their affordable price tag," Bergamotto explained.

Best shield sunglasses

Free People Now You See Me Shield Sunglasses
Free People Now You See Me Shield Sunglasses

Price: $30   From: Free People

"From Paris runway models to the Kardashians, these shield sunnies, also known as visor shades, are a major style statement," said Bergamotto.

Best cat-eye sunglasses

H&M Cat Eye Sunglasses
H&M Cat Eye Sunglasses

Price: $13.99   From: H&M

Cat eye sunglasses are trending right now. Bergamotto said this isn't shocking because "they always seem to be!"

"The super-affordable H&M pairs are so great because they're not only super affordable, but they are flattering on virtually all face shapes!" she added.

Editor's Note: Our pick for best cat-eye sunglasses -- H&M Cat Eye Sunglasses -- is currently sold out at H&M. Try H&M's new cat-eye pair for $13.99 today.

Best value sunglasses

goodr sunglasses
goodr sunglasses

Price: $12.99   From: REI

"People are obsessed" with these sunglasses, according to Bergamotto, who called these shades the "true unicorn of sunglasses."

With signature non-slip frames and crisp polarized lenses, these make wearing sunglasses while playing sports or on a long drive enjoyable.

More "GMA" picks:

Quay Narrow Down
Quay Narrow Down

Price: $75   From: Quay

Quay Coffee Run
Quay Coffee Run

Price: $85   From: Quay

Quay Four Piece Fold-Up Case
Quay Four Piece Fold-Up Case

Price: $35   From: Quay

Quay Tri Fold Cleaning Kit
Quay Tri Fold Cleaning Kit

Price: $12   From: Quay

Quay Zip Case
Quay Zip Case

Price: $20   From: Quay

Madewell Palma Sunglasses
Madewell Palma Sunglasses

Price: $69.50   From: Madewell

Madewell Acetate Linford Aviator Sunglasses
Madewell Acetate Linford Aviator Sunglasses

Price: $29.99 to $69.50   From: Madewell

QUAY Heartbreaker sunglasses
QUAY Heartbreaker sunglasses

Price: $75   From: QUAY

SOJOS Small Square Polarized Sunglasses for Men and Women Polygon Mirrored Lens SJ1072
SOJOS Small Square Polarized Sunglasses for Men and Women Polygon Mirrored Lens SJ1072
Price: $14.39 52% Savings
Original: $29.99

Price: $14.39 52% SavingsAmazon

Original: $29.99
RAEN Breya sunglasses
RAEN Breya sunglasses

Price: $184.95   From: RAEN

Le Specs Armada
Le Specs Armada

Price: $65   From: Le Specs

8 Other Reasons Sunglass Chain
8 Other Reasons Sunglass Chain

Price: $34   From: Revolve

Ettika Desert Dweller Glasses Chain
Ettika Desert Dweller Glasses Chain

Price: $35   From: Revolve

Madewell Sunglass Case
Madewell Sunglass Case

Price: $9.99 31% SavingsMadewell

Original: $14.50
REAL SIC Solid Color Eco Leather Magnetic Folding Hard Case for Sunglasses, Eyeglasses, Reading Glasses
REAL SIC Solid Color Eco Leather Magnetic Folding Hard Case for Sunglasses, Eyeglasses, Reading Glasses
Price: $10.95   From: Amazon

Price: $10.95   From: Amazon

molshine Hard Shell Sunglasses Case
molshine Hard Shell Sunglasses Case

Price: $11.99   From: Amazon

CAMP Eyewear Accessory Pouch - Sleeping Bag
CAMP Eyewear Accessory Pouch - Sleeping Bag

Price: $14   From: REI

Stackers Pebble Grey Classic Lidded Eyewear Storage Box
Stackers Pebble Grey Classic Lidded Eyewear Storage Box

Price: $39.99   From: The Container Store

ESINGMILL Sunglasses Hanging Organizer
ESINGMILL Sunglasses Hanging Organizer

Price: $9.99 to $11.99   From: Amazon

Ompellus Magnetic Leather Sunglass Holder, Eyeglass Hanger Clip for Car Sun Visor
Ompellus Magnetic Leather Sunglass Holder, Eyeglass Hanger Clip for Car Sun Visor

Price: $6.50 45% SavingsAmazon

Original: $11.99
Croakies Terra Spec Cord Eyewear Retainer
Croakies Terra Spec Cord Eyewear Retainer

Price: $9   From: REI

