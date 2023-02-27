When it comes to accessories, cute and functional sunglasses are a must-have.
"Good Morning America" has found plenty of picks for everyone, whether you are a fan of big and bold styles or classic aviators.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
$25 and under
$50 and under
goodr Buzzed on The Tower
Price: $35 • From: Zappos
You'll look cool and collected with the goodr Buzzed on The Tower sunglasses.
Tifosi Alpe 2.0 Women's Sport Sunglasses
Price: $39.95 • From: Amazon
Alpe 2.0 packs superior performance and durability into a frame that is perfect for those seeking a smaller fit. Designed for running, cycling, and other high-intensity outdoor sports.
$100 and under
Madewell Layton Sunglasses
Price: $58 • From: Madewell
Made of hand-cut acetate, these horn-rimmed sunglasses have a classic rounded shape that looks good on everyone. And that price -- pretty sweet, huh?
Madewell Demmera Sunglasses
Price: $59.50 • From: Madewell
Made of hand-cut acetate, these square-meets-oval sunglasses have a cool, retro vibe to them. Fun little bonus: They come with a protective microfiber pouch that doubles as a cleaning cloth.
Splurge
Maui Jim Women's Honi Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses
Price: $279 • From: Amazon
Designed with a slight cat-eye shape featuring a unique sunset color scheme, Honi radiates personality in any setting. It’s the perfect accessory for both active or laid-back lifestyles.
Maui Jim Moon Doggy Polarized Fashion Sunglasses
Price: $409 • From: Amazon
Moon Doggy brings advanced lens technology to the boho-chic aesthetic by combining patented PolarizedPlus2 for unmatched protection and vibrant optics.
Lucyd Bluetooth Audio Glasses
Price: $199.99 • From: Amazon
Four speakers embedded in the temples provide lush, hi-fi music and calls for a crystal-clear and immersive audio experience.
Warby Parker Duncan
Price: $145 • From: Warby Parker
With perfectly rounded, acetate-coiled lenses and slender metal temples, Duncan is the embodiment of the classic Windsor frame.
Warby Parker Lupita
Price: $145 • From: Warby Parker
Lupita’s squared-off lenses and single brow bar give the classic Windsor construction a striking, aviator update.