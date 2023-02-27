When it comes to accessories, cute and functional sunglasses are a must-have.

"Good Morning America" has found plenty of picks for everyone, whether you are a fan of big and bold styles or classic aviators.

Scroll on to shop!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

$25 and under

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Old Navy Retro Thick-Frame Sunglasses For Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Retro Thick-Frame Sunglasses For Women

Sale: $9.97 23% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $12.99
Shop Now

These retro-inspired sunglasses have classic thick plastic frames and hinged temples.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Old Navy Half-Frame Cat-Eye Sunglasses for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Half-Frame Cat-Eye Sunglasses for Women

Price: $9.97 33% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $14.99
Shop Now

These cat-eye shaped sunglasses have pronounced upper frames with a wire-frame rim and bridge.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Kelly & Katie Captiva Square Sunglasses
Kelly & Katie

Kelly & Katie Captiva Square Sunglasses

Price: $15.99   From: DSW

Shop Now

These shades will protect your eyes in style. The Captiva square sunglasses from Kelly & Katie feature a modern silhouette, free from heavy frames, with thin arms for a sleek touch.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Chunky Square Sunglasses
H&M

H&M Chunky Square Sunglasses

Price: $14.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Check out these chunky sunglasses with rectangular frames and wide temples in plastic. Tinted, UV-protective lenses.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Rectangular Sunglasses
H&M

H&M Rectangular Sunglasses

Price: $13.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Try these rectangular sunglasses with lenses, frames, and side pieces in plastic. Tinted, UV-protective lenses.

Editor's Picks

$50 and under

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
McQ Alexander McQueen Gold and Brown Cutout Core Round Sunglasses
McQ Alexander McQueen

McQ Alexander McQueen Gold and Brown Cutout Core Round Sunglasses

Sale: $39.99 81% SavingsZulily

Original: $219
Shop Now

These designer sunglasses feature a round frame with square lenses that create a cutout design.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
goodr Buzzed on The Tower
goodr

goodr Buzzed on The Tower

Price: $35   From: Zappos

Shop Now

You'll look cool and collected with the goodr Buzzed on The Tower sunglasses.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Tifosi Alpe 2.0 Women's Sport Sunglasses
Tifosi

Tifosi Alpe 2.0 Women's Sport Sunglasses

Price: $39.95   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Alpe 2.0 packs superior performance and durability into a frame that is perfect for those seeking a smaller fit. Designed for running, cycling, and other high-intensity outdoor sports.

MORE: Shop bikinis and one-piece swimsuits for spring break.

$100 and under

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Madewell Layton Sunglasses
Madewell

Madewell Layton Sunglasses

Price: $58   From: Madewell

Shop Now

Made of hand-cut acetate, these horn-rimmed sunglasses have a classic rounded shape that looks good on everyone. And that price -- pretty sweet, huh?

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Madewell Demmera Sunglasses
Madewell

Madewell Demmera Sunglasses

Price: $59.50   From: Madewell

Shop Now

Made of hand-cut acetate, these square-meets-oval sunglasses have a cool, retro vibe to them. Fun little bonus: They come with a protective microfiber pouch that doubles as a cleaning cloth.

Splurge

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Maui Jim Women's Honi Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses
Maui Jim

Maui Jim Women's Honi Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses

Price: $279   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Designed with a slight cat-eye shape featuring a unique sunset color scheme, Honi radiates personality in any setting. It’s the perfect accessory for both active or laid-back lifestyles.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Maui Jim Moon Doggy Polarized Fashion Sunglasses
Maui Jim

Maui Jim Moon Doggy Polarized Fashion Sunglasses

Price: $409   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Moon Doggy brings advanced lens technology to the boho-chic aesthetic by combining patented PolarizedPlus2 for unmatched protection and vibrant optics.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Lucyd Bluetooth Audio Glasses
Lucyd

Lucyd Bluetooth Audio Glasses

Price: $199.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Four speakers embedded in the temples provide lush, hi-fi music and calls for a crystal-clear and immersive audio experience.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Warby Parker Duncan
Warby Parker

Warby Parker Duncan

Price: $145   From: Warby Parker

Shop Now

With perfectly rounded, acetate-coiled lenses and slender metal temples, Duncan is the embodiment of the classic Windsor frame.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Warby Parker Lupita
Warby Parker

Warby Parker Lupita

Price: $145   From: Warby Parker

Shop Now

Lupita’s squared-off lenses and single brow bar give the classic Windsor construction a striking, aviator update.