"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up everything from top-selling mascaras and "gold-standard" false eyelashes to the eyelash curler she says is "shockingly comfortable on the eyes."

Lash curlers

Amazon CoverGirl Makeup Masters Eyelash Curler Price : $3.79 • 24% Savings Amazon Original: $4.99 Shop Now

"Less than the price of a latte and just as effective in keeping you looking awake, this CoverGirl [curler] lifts lashes with a few comfortable clamps, which is likely why it's a bestseller with a near-perfect 5-star rating," Bergamotto says.

These curlers "bend and lift the lashes, so the effect is naturally -- and jaw-droppingly -- swoopy, not crimped," Bergamotto says. "Plus, while most curlers take two or three pumps to get the job done, insiders call this a one-squeeze wonder. Great grip. Peak, fluttery performance. And shockingly comfortable on the eyes thanks to the bouncy silicon pads."

Mascara

Ulta Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Price: $4.99 • From: Ulta Shop Now

"One of these Lash Princess mascaras sells every 10 seconds, which explains why it's a top-seller virtually everywhere it's sold," Bergamotto explains. "This creates long, voluminous lashes sculpted by a thick, shiny black formula."

"If you want next-level lashes, ask makeup artists what they use. Undoubtedly, you'll find they use this. It claims to create 'infinite layers' of lashes, and it really delivers," Bergamotto says. "Because the formulation is designed to smother each lash from root to tip, each individual hair looks longer, thicker and about as close to fake lashes as you can get from a tube."

False lashes and accessories

Ulta Lilly Lashes Clear Brush On Lash Adhesive Price: $13 • From: Ulta Shop Now

"Lash glue is a key component to making sure lashes look natural and stay on all day," Bergamotto says. "And this one is beloved by users for its ease of use, and long-lasting ability. What's key here is that you want to apply the lash glue to the lashes and then wait. It needs about 25 seconds to be wet enough to adhere, but dry enough so you don't get the glue all over your lash line."

