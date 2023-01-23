Whether you love a natural brow or a full and fluffy look, styling your eyebrows can be tricky without the right products and techniques.
To help you put your freshest face forward, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up all the brow products you need to accomplish your own unique look inspired by celebrities.
From brow pencils to serums and more, check out her picks below!
Barely-there brows
For a barely there brow like Julianne Moore, enhance with a brow pencil and apply serum for regrowth.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum
Price: $73 • From: Amazon
"This serum went viral and that's because it really delivers incredible results. Within two months, users reported seeing darker, healthier and fuller brows," Bergamotto says.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Instant Lift Brow Pencil
Price: $3 • From: Ulta
"e.l.f. has long been a secret insider source for affordable but effective tools. This one gives you color and shape," she adds.
Fun-and-fabulous brows
For a full, strong brow like Lily Collins, fill in sparse areas with Anastasia's Beverly Hills' detail brow pen and hold the brows in place with gel and brow glue.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Superfine Micro-Stroking Detail Brow Pen
Price: $22 • From: Sephora
"The super-fine tip on this pro fave allows you to draw realistic looking hairs into the brow for a fuller look. Because the tip is so precise it allows for incredible detail that's long-wearing and buildable," Bergamotto says.
"Despite its name, this brow glue is not tacky but does deliver an enviable hold. If you're genetically blessed with bushy brows, this helps tame them for 16 hours. With a laminate-like effect, this is also a great tool -- in a different tints -- -if you don't have full brows but want that look. Users and pros all marvel at how long-lasting the hold is without flaking!"
Natural brows
For natural brows like Zoe Saldana, this Benefit Cosmetics eyebrow gel will be your go-to product.
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
Price: $26 • From: Ulta
"It's a low-effort, high-reward item that its truly foolproof," Bergamotto says. "It comes in 10 different shades, is water-resistant and buildable."
Must-have tools
Maintain your brows with these must-have tools.
TWEEZERMAN Pink Perfection Slant Tweezer
Price: $24 • From: Sephora
"Tweezers are the tool to have in your arsenal -- perfect no matter what brow look you're going for," Bergamotto says.
CHEFBEE 100PCS Disposable Eyelash Brush
Price: $5.29 • From: Amazon
"The spoolie helps give you a blueprint for where you're taking your brow," Bergamotto says. "Just brush it out to see what needs attention with a tweezer or, simply, a little brow gel."