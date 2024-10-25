Calling all Build-A-Bear fans: we've found something sparkly just for you.
Now at Swarovski, shop the sparkling Build-A-Bear Birthstone Bear collectible featuring Swarovski crystals that you can gift to a loved one for a holiday or birthday.
The teddy bear is "beautifully crafted with ultra-suede silver fur" and embellished with the birthstone of your choice on its paws and ears. "For an extra flourish of joy, it features a matching bow, as well as a symbolic heart-shaped crystal stitched onto its chest," Swarovski's website explains.
We imagine these bears would make particularly great gifts for the women in your life, like moms or best friends, or as a keepsake for yourself.
A handful of the birthstone bears are coming soon, but you can shop November, December and January bears now, among others currently available.
Continue below to shop!
Build-A-Bear Birthstone Bear collectible Featuring Swarovski crystals, Teddy bear, November, Orange
- $90
- Swarovski
Build-A-Bear Birthstone Bear collectible Featuring Swarovski crystals, Teddy bear, December, Blue
- $90
- Swarovski
Build-A-Bear Birthstone Bear collectible Featuring Swarovski crystals, Teddy bear, January, Red
- $90
- Swarovski
Build-A-Bear Birthstone Bear collectible Featuring Swarovski crystals, Teddy bear, April, Silver tone
- $90
- Swarovski
Build-A-Bear Birthstone Bear collectible Featuring Swarovski crystals, Teddy bear, July, Dark red
- $90
- Swarovski