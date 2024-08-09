Build-A-Bear launches its Halloween collection early: Shop plushes and stuffed animals to celebrate early
Build-A-Bear, a brand known for its customizable stuffed animals, has dropped its Halloween collection.
"Summerween" celebrators don't have to wait until October to get their hands on everything from a Zombie Pompompurin plush to a Disney Stitch Halloween plush to a glow-in-the-dark Halloween teddy bear. As the company stated in a news release, Build-A-Bear's Halloween launch shifted after a "recent unauthorized product leak that ignited a flurry of excitement across social media platforms."'
"The unexpected fan flurry generated in social media last week has prompted Build-A-Bear to pull forward the availability of Halloween-themed products, including three exclusively designed items from a highly anticipated licensed product line, as well as the re-launch of the classic Pumpkin Kitty," the company said.
The Pumpkin Kitty originally launched in 2008. While the Pumpkin Kitty has already sold out, Build-A-Bear said "a giant version is expected to be available later this fall."
Build-A-Bear's Halloween collection also includes Halloween Mini Beans, or mini versions of Build-A-Bear's plushes that make great gifts.
"For both kids and kids at heart, Build-A-Bear takes pride in being a place to celebrate holidays and special events in a truly memorable way," Sharon Price John, president and CEO at Build-A-Bear Workshop, said in the release.
Continue below to shop picks from Build-A-Bear's current Halloween selection!
