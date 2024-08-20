Halloween might seem ages away, but skip the last-minute costume shopping this year and prepare your look now to save a lot of stress before the party invites start rolling in!
Trending costumes every year tend to reflect what's happening in Hollywood, so expect plenty of Deadpool, Wolverine and Garfield looks on the horizon.
And with "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" projected to be one of the biggest films of the year, you can count on seeing characters from the original film and its sequel pop up anywhere you go.
Pop culture-inspired looks for this year will draw from headline-grabbing stars and events, from Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders to the break-dancing antihero of the Paris Olympics, Raygun.
For couples' looks, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are sure to inspire a wave of look-a-likes. Whether the dressed-up twosomes out there opt for the singer's onstage looks or her more dressed-down game day ensembles, one thing's for sure: It's the perfect lazy costume for the "Travis" of the pair -- just add a Kansas City Chiefs jersey and you're set.
Harley Quinn and Joker costumes will also be a hit with couples this year, as "The Joker: Folie à Deux" hits theaters Oct. 4, just weeks ahead of the holiday.
Classic themes are always in vogue, so you can stay traditional with a vampire, ghost or other monster-inspired getup.
Whatever your dress-up goal may be, scroll on to discover the costumes you'll need to achieve it!
Trending costumes for 2024
Marvel Deadpool Costume for Adults
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is officially a blockbuster hit, and countless imitators are sure to honor the film with their costumes this year.
- $69.99
- HalloweenCostumes.com
Deadpool Pet Costume
While their other Deadpool and Lady Deadpool costumes are still on the way, Spirit Halloween has stocked up on looks inspired by the movie's literal underdog: Dogpool. Choose this fun look for your sidekick pooch if you're going the superhero route for Halloween 2024.
- $21.99
- Spirit Halloween
Adult Wolverine Costume - X-Men
If Deadpool isn't your cup of tea, try this cool Wolverine costume instead.
- $69.99
- Spirit Halloween
Adult Delores Dress Costume - Beetlejuice
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is projected to be one of the year's biggest films, and Monica Bellucci's instantly iconic character Delores has a lot to do with that. Grab this fun dress and practice your best creepy makeup skills now to be ahead of the trend.
- $59.99
- Spirit Halloween
Adult Blazer Dress Costume - Beetlejuice
If you prefer to dress as the ghost with the most himself, try this fun Beetlejuice look for women that offers more breathability thanks to a skirt instead of pants.
- $49.99
- Spirit Halloween
Mens Deluxe Beetlejuice Costume
Stick to the original Beetlejuice look and go with the full striped suit!
- $59.99
- HalloweenCostumes.com
Seeing Stars Cheerleader Costume for Women
Cowgirls never really go out of style, but they're having a real moment in 2024 thanks to a certain popular documentary series.
- $69.99
- HalloweenCostumes.com
Raygun Costume Cosplay Halloween Australian Break Dancer Costume Raygun Outfit
The world is still buzzing about Raygun, the breakdancer who represented Australia in the Paris Olympics. Capture the essence of one of 2024's most meme-able characters with this track suit and bust out some of your own moves -- even if they're questionable.
- $119
- Amazon
Adult Bloody Art the Clown Costume - Terrifier
The upcoming "Terrifier 3" might be billed as a Christmas movie, but you don't have to wait for the jingle bells to start ringing to scare your neighbors while dressed as Art the Clown.
- $59.99
- Spirit Halloween
Adult Hot Wheels Driver Costume
The racing trend is already popular in streetwear, but feel free to try it on for one night only with this fun Hot Wheels costume.
- $59.99
- Spirit Halloween
Couples' costumes
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Women's Game Jersey - Red
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will likely be as ever-present on Halloween as their relationship was in the media last football season. Get in on the trend with a quality jersey so you can re-wear it to games and other football-related activities later on.
- $129.99
- Fanatics
Harlequin Blaster Costume
Treat Halloween like a wild date night when you and your man dress up in this Harley Quinn-inspired look and...
- $54.99
- HalloweenCostumes.com
Dark Comedian Costume Suit
...this fiendish, Joker-inspired companion costume.
- $59.99 to $79.99
- HalloweenCostumes.com
Adult Morticia Addams Costume - The Addams Family
It wouldn't be Halloween without oodles of in-love couples dressing as the kookiest twosome of all time: Morticia and...
- $39.99
- Spirit Halloween
Adult Gomez Addams Costume - The Addams Family
...her beloved Gomez, of course.
- $59.99
- Spirit Halloween
Adult Tooth and Tooth Fairy Couples Costumes
It's goofy, it's fun, and best of all, it's all-in-one when you order this silly couple's costume.
- $49.99
- Spirit Halloween
Spooktacular Creations Couples Halloween Costumes
Another low-effort but high-fun costume idea is peanut butter and jelly, which you can wear basically any outfit underneath for a quick change in or out of your look throughout the night.
- $31.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Classic costumes
Leg Avenue Women's Large Ruched Witch Hat
The classic witch is a popular choice every year, so grab this to keep on hand so you can pair it with a black dress and have an instant costume for those last-minute party invites.
- $24.63
- $30.99
- Amazon
Men's Nocturnal Count Vampire Costume
This is a surprisingly luxe take on the classic vampire look thanks to a rich color scheme and extra detailing that gives a more realistic bloodsucker vibe than just a cheap set of plastic fangs could provide.
- $129.99
- HalloweenCostumes.com
Kansas Girl Long Dress Women Costume
You can never go wrong with a costume inspired by the timeless classic "The Wizard of Oz."
- $29.99
- HalloweenCostumes.com
Men's Frankenstein's Monster Costume
Frankenstein is a great pick for anyone looking to honor Mary Shelley's fantastical literary creation and keep things traditional this Halloween.
- $59.99
- HalloweenCostumes.com