What do you get when you combine the rodeo-ready denim expertise of Wrangler with the checkered flags and nostalgic appeal of Hot Wheels? As it turns out, one of the coolest streetwear collaborations of the year.
Wrangler x Hot Wheels is a vibrant collection of graphic tees and sweatshirts, printed denim, stylish racing jackets and more that draws from the history of both brands to create a totally unique line that aims to recognize and honor "the guts it takes to climb into the driver’s seat and onto the back of a horse." Thus, horsepower takes on a special double-meaning and is printed boldly on several of the pieces.
One standout in the collection -- the navy coveralls -- draws on the late Intimidator himself, Dale Earnhardt, whose early days in Nascar saw him sponsored by Wrangler and clad in an iconic blue and yellow jumpsuit as he raced his way into legend status on NASCAR tracks everywhere.
The hooded anorak jacket is another highlight thanks to its pit crew-ready appearance and brazen "HORSE POWER" stitching across the chest panels -- a theme you'll see pop up on the pullover sweatshirts and colorblocked tees, too.
For a more feminine flair in outerwear, there is a beautiful bomber jacket that features similar patches and designs in a more subtle configuration with the Wrangler signature Western yoke.
Denim is featured heavily as well in bootcut and carpenter jeans, women's shorts featuring a flaming "W" on the back pocket and a laser-print denim jacket.
And for those seeking a true Hot Wheels collectible, there is a model 1985 Bronco painted to match the vibe of the rest of the collection.
Whatever you choose, these pieces are perfect for looking cool while you layer up this fall. Shop the collection below.
