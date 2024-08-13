Believe it or not, it's almost Labor Day weekend and the unofficial closing of the summer season.
Though bittersweet, Labor Day does mean retailers will offer major sales on the things we've been eyeing the last few months.
Consider this your opportunity to stock up on everything from outdoor furniture to end-of-season apparel and more.
When is Labor Day?
Labor Day is on Monday, Sept. 2.
When does Labor Day sales start?
Some retailers, like Bear and Nolah, have already started running early Labor Day sales on mattresses. We expect there to be more sales bubbling towards the end of August and through Labor Day weekend.
What are the best deals during Labor Day?
Last year, some of the best Labor Day sales were on categories like grill and patio sets, large appliances and summer clothes. Keep an eye out for seasonal items, which may have deals to snag now. There were also sales on seasonal sporting equipment.
We're rounding up all of the early Labor Day sales below. Be sure to check back as new sales become available!
Early Labor Day sales
Bear
Shop 35% off mattresses plus get free sleep accessories at Bear.
Nectar
- Shop up to 40% off mattresses during Nectar's early Labor Day sale.
Sleep Number
- Save up to 40% on select smart beds at Sleep Number during their Labor Day Sale.
Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition smart bed, Queen
- $3299.40
- $5499
- Sleep Number
Lulu and Georgia
- From Aug. 23 to Sept. 9, save 20% off sitewide at Lulu and Georgia.
- In the meantime, take 20% off home accents during the brand's Summer Styling Event.
Lowe's
- Now through Aug. 21, save up to 35% off select major appliances at Lowe's.
GE 27.7-cu ft French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Water and Ice Dispenser (Fingerprint-resistant Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR
- $1999
- $3299
- Lowe's
Macy's
- Macy's Labor Day sale will run Aug. 28 to Sept. 2, with deals on jewelry, shoes, handbags, women's apparel, men's apparel and more. Expect deals on brands like Levi's, Hotel Collection, Cuisinart and more.
- In the meantime, shop Macy's' back-to-school sale: From August 13-18, find deals on select girls dresses, graphic tees, cargo pants and backpacks.
Crate & Barrel
- From Aug. 22 to Sept. 4, shop up to 50% off bestselling furniture, up to 60% off decor, bedding and rugs, up to 60% off entertaining, up to 40% off top kitchen brands and more.
- Right now, you can shop up to 40% off brands like Le Creuset and Cuisinart.
Eloquii
- Fall styles have arrived at Eloquii, but you can find up to 50% off summer staples on sale now. Use code EQSHOPAUG.
Laura Geller
- Shop end-of-summer markdowns at Laura Geller.
- From Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, expect Labor Day savings too.
Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation
- $21.60
- $36
- Laura Geller