Now is the perfect time to give your closet a full refresh for the coming fall season.
Retailers are making room for new cold-weather collections, and we've rounded up some of the best extended Labor Day sales on men's and women's clothing, accessories and more for the whole family. Stock up on clearance end-of-summer apparel and, where possible, find new fall arrivals on sale too.
For example, J.Crew's long-weekend event means 40% off sitewide on sweaters, dresses, accessories and more. Similarly, Madewell is offering 40% off sale styles, 25% off fall essentials, and an extra 50% off select denim.
Check it all out below!
Petal & Pup
Petal & Pup has extended its Labor Day Sale, which features up to 80% off the entire site.
Wrangler
Save 25% on your order when you spend $100 or more, plus get free shipping on orders over $75.
Women's Western Sherpa Lined Corduroy Wrange Coat in Tan
- $82.49
- $109.99
- Wrangler
Cozy Earth
Find pajamas, loungewear and more up to 25% off during Cozy Earth's extended Labor Day sale.
- Take 30% off with code ABCNEWS now through Sept. 9.
Dynamite Clothing
Save an extra 30% off sale items at Dynamite Clothing.
Diff Eyewear
Save 50% off sitewide (some exclusions apply) during Diff Eyewear's extended Labor Day sale.
Nordstrom
Right now, save up to 60% on everything from boots and handbags to skin care must-haves at Nordstrom.
Gap
Gap's Labor Day Event ends soon! Shop up to 60% off new favorites and an extra 60% off sale.
J.Crew
The Long-Weekend Event at J.Crew features 40% off sitewide.
Soru Jewellery
Use code LABOR20 to save 20% at Soru Jewellery.
Revo
Revo is offering a 24-hour extension on its Labor Day sale: Save 25% sitewide with code LD25.
Forever 21
Forever 21 is extending its Labor Day blowout, and you can save 50% on almost everything, no code necessary.
Aerie
Get ready for fall with sales at Aerie! Shop 30-70% off almost everything.
- Save on sweatshirts and leggings.
- Shop 10 undies for $38.
Hill House Home
Take an extra 25% off sale styles during Hill House Home's End of Summer Sale. Use code LDW25.
Simone I. Smith
Save an additional 10% off already-reduced pieces to elevate your fall wardrobe, like these bold and ultra-glamorous braided gold hoops.
Madewell
Shop 40% off sale styles at Madewell. Use code LONGWEEKEND.
- Plus, take an extra 25% off fall essentials like this suede crossbody bag. Shop more suede handbags for fall here.
- Shop an extra 50% off select denim.
Relaxed Button-Front Shirt in Poplin
Use code LONGWEEKEND to receive the full discount.
- $43.19
- $85
V-Neck Balloon-Sleeve Maxi Dress
Use code LONGWEEKEND to receive the full discount.
- $111
- $148
- Madewell
Maisonette
- Get up to 50% off during Maisonette's extended Labor Day sale using the code MOREFUN.
Deux par Deux Kitten Print Leggings, Navy Blue
- $23.10 + Free Shipping
- $33
- Maisonette
Clover Baby & Kids Long Sleeve Pajama Set, Halloween Ghosts
- $25.20 + Free Shipping
- $36
- Maisonette