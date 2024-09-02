Labor Day weekend is here, and now is the time to stock up on everything you need to give your home a facelift ahead of fall.
Retailers like Lowe's, Walmart, Ruggable and more are all offering steep discounts on products for your kitchen, bedroom and beyond.
For example, save $50 on Caraway's bestselling food storage sets, or save 25% sitewide on Brooklinen's famous towels, sheets and more.
Home decor is also up for grabs, with everything from Pottery Barn's viral Halloween pillows to stylish wall art from Wayfair.
Keep reading to shop these deals and more!
Cookware, glassware and more for the kitchen
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6 3/4-Qt.
- $279.95
- $430
- Williams Sonoma
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, White Icing by Drew Barrymore
- $99
- $119
- Walmart
Santino Handcrafted Recycled Drinkware Collection
- $8 - $48
- $10 - $60
- Pottery Barn
Frigidaire 25.6-cu ft Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Water and Ice Dispenser (Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel) ENERGY STAR
- $1049
- $1399
- Lowe's
Towels, sheets and pillows
Home decor
Mid Century Modern Abstract Wall Art Black Semi-Circle An Line Parabola Framed Art
- $141.99
- $157.99
- Wayfair
Huntington Wicker Swivel Papasan Outdoor Lounge Chair
- $167 - $2698
- $199 - $2998
- Pottery Barn
Rugs
Change the entire mood of a room with a new rug, especially with sales like the one happening at Ruggable, where you can use code LD24 to save 20% off sitewide.
Home improvement and tools
allen + roth 3-Piece Harlow Matte Black Decorative Bathroom Hardware Set with Towel Bar,Toilet Paper Holder and Towel Ring
Become a Lowe's member for free to receive exclusive Labor Day deals, including $30 off this hardware set.
- $59.98
- Lowe's
DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Hammer Drill with 3.0Ah Battery, Charger and Bag
- $129
- $189
- The Home Depot
Kobalt 46.1-in L x 37.2-in H 9-Drawers Rolling Black Wood Work Bench
- $398
- $498
- Lowe's
Kobalt 277-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set with Hard Case
- $80
- $99
- Lowe's