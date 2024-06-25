We're keeping an eye on all of the top deals on mattresses.
Ahead of the Fourth of July, retailers are offering major summer deals on mattresses from cooling ones to memory foam, adjustable designs and those ideal for pain relief.
Casper, for example, is running a Fourth of July sale with 30% off all mattresses, like the bestselling "The One" mattress with 4.5 stars and more than 21,000 ratings.
Nolah's early Fourth of July access sale means 35% off, plus two free pillows with select mattresses.
Check out all of the deals below!
Casper
Shop 30% off mattresses at Casper.
Nolah
Take 35% off at Nolah, plus get two free pillows with select mattresses. Use code GMA50 to get an additional $50 off mattresses from June 17 to July 8.
Avocado
Avocado's Organic Sale means savings up to $1,540 on certified organic mattresses.
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding's Fourth of July sale features 25% off sitewide now through July 4.
Saatva
Take up to $600 at Saatva now through June 27.
Temper-Pedic
During Temper-Pedic's Fourth of July event, save $500 on Tempur-Breeze mattresses, plus get a $300 instant gift with qualifying mattress set purchases.
Birch by Helix
At Birch by Helix, shop 25% off sitewide, plus get two free Eco-Rest pillows with a mattress purchase. Use code JULY25.
Sleep Number
Sleep Number is offering its "lowest prices of the season," including 20% off its Performance Series.