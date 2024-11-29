Black Friday sales are officially here, and with it comes a flood of fashion deals that are too good to miss — especially if you're looking to step up your shoe game or gift a great pair.
Whether you've been eyeing comfortable sneakers for your next run, cozy boots for chilly weather, or everyday kicks, this year's Black Friday shoe sales have something for everyone.
From HOKA's top-rated Bondi 8 running shoes to UGG's iconic Essential Mini Bootie and Nike's trend-setting sneakers, the deals this year are bigger and better than ever. You'll find everything from high-performance footwear to fashionable staples at prices that make it impossible to say no.
Ready to upgrade your collection or stock up on shoes for every occasion? Keep reading for a curated list of the best Black Friday shoe deals you won't want to miss.
Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Shop more deals!
LATEST DEALS || SEEN on GMA || $25 or LESS || 40% OFF or MORE || $100 or LESS || AMAZON || APPLE || BEAUTY || ELECTRONICS || FASHION || FITNESS & WELLNESS || GMA Favorites || HOME || JEWELRY || KITCHEN || LAPTOPS || LUGGAGE & TRAVEL || MATTRESSES || TECH || TOYS
New Balance
Now through Dec 1, you can save up to 40% when you shop bestselling styles like the 550 Unisex Lifestyle sneakers at New Balance.
Hoka
HOKA has several styles on sale, plus you can become a member to get free shipping and extended return windows.
DSW
Save on popular styles from Chinese Laundry, UGG, Steve Madden and more at DSW for Black Friday.
Cole Haan
Save up to 60% on almost everything at Cole Haan, then take another 10% off with code HOLIDAY.
CAT Footwear
Enjoy 30% off almost sitewide at CAT Footwear with code BOLDFRIDAY, and make sure to check out their $60 work boots that also come with free shipping when you use code GROUNDBREAKER.
Wolverine
Save 30% on almost everything at Wolverine when you use promo code MERRYMAKERS and 50% off select styles with code TURKEY50.
Men's Floorhand Waterproof 6" Work Boot
- $52.48 + Use code TURKEY50
- $104.95
- Wolverine
Nike
Top sellers like the Dunk Low Retro are discounted for Black Friday at Nike.
On Running
Prepare to tackle your resolutions in the new year with an on-sale style from On Running.
Timberland
Timberland has tons of deals on bestselling work boots, belts and more via their Amazon storefront.
Timberland PRO Men's Direct Attach 6 Inch Steel Safety Toe Waterproof Insulated Industrial Shoe
- $124.94
- $147
- Amazon
Timberland PRO Women's Direct Attach 6 Inch Steel Safety Toe Insulated Waterproof Industrial Work Boot
- $120.31
- $175
- Timberland
Saucony
Use code CHEER to save 25% at Saucony.
https://s7d4.scene7.com/is/image/WolverineWorldWide/S10924-251_1?$dw-pdp-primary$
- $105
- $140
- Saucony
Adidas
Lifestride
Lifestride's bestselling pumps, boots and more can be found at a discount on the brand's Amazon storefront.
Aerosoles
Shop 30% off at Aerosoles to save on popular styles from their comfortable sandals to knee-high boots.
Comfortable Women's Platform Sandal in Gold Metallic Leather
- $69.99
- $135
- Aerosoles