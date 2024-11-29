Black Friday is here, and that means now is the perfect time to update your wardrobe with new clothes from all your favorite stores like Nordstrom, Madewell, Kohl's and more.
Black Friday may be known for its great discounts and deals on tech and home appliances, but don't forget about all of the great deals on winter fashion that make a great holiday gift for your bestie, your mother-in-law or even yourself.
Across the board, you'll find deep discounts on seasonal favorites like Reformation holiday dresses, Banana Republic sweaters and fleece pullovers from Kohl's.
Scroll down to check out what some of these top fashion brands have to offer through the weekend.
Vuori
Spend $150 or more at Vuori to get a free waffle knit beanie, and make sure to check out their sale items for steep discounts on items that are great for gifting.
SKIMS
SKIMS is having a sitewide sale where you can save up to 30% (and even more on select sale items) for a limited time only.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom's Black Friday sale features discounts up to 60% on select items, including brands like Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Free People, Adidas and Barefoot Dreams.
Kohl's
Kohl's is offering up to 50% off apparel for women, men and kids.
Men's Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
- $38.50 - $45.50
- $55 - $65
- Kohl's
Banana Republic
During Banana Republic's Black Friday event, shoppers can enjoy 60% off almost everything, plus another 20% off at checkout -- no code necessary.
Walmart
Walmart offers up to 75% off various departments, including wearables like the Fair Isle sweater below and Unisex Crocs for under $20.
99 Jane Street Women's Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater with Long Sleeves
- $12.99
- $50
- Walmart
Amazon
Amazon's Black Friday sale includes tons of discounts on men's, women and children's clothing including these Wrangler jeans that have more than 20,000 reviews with an average 4.5-star rating.
Old Navy
Old Navy is offering a multitude of money-saving deals including sweaters for the whole family starting under $10 and pajamas starting under $5.
American Eagle
Save 30 to 50% sitewide at American Eagle's Black Friday sale.
Reformation
Reformation offers a sitewide 25% discount, including on items like cashmere sweaters, wide-leg jeans and chunky loafers.
Wrangler
Save 30% on nearly everything at Wrangler including gift-worthy coats, jeans and more, plus sign up to become a rewards member to get free shipping.
REI
REI closes for Black Friday to give their employees the day off, but you can still save when you shop online for deals on brands like Free Country.
Free Country Systems 3-In-1 Jacket - Women's 5.03 Reviews View the 3 reviews with an average rating of 5.0 out of 5 stars
- $139.73
- $200
- Free Country
Dynamite
Save 30% on everything at Dynamite, including versatile dresses like the one below that are a lifesaver during the holiday season.
Macy's
Macy's Black Friday sales offer discounts up to 75% off select items, including brands like Nike, Donna Karan and Ralph Lauren.
NYDJ
Save 40% off sitewide at NYDJ with code BFSALE.
J.Crew
J.Crew is offering Black Friday deals with 50% off almost everything and 40% off all cashmere.
Gap
Gap's Black Friday deals include up to 50% off select winter styles such as sweaters, flannels and sweatshirts.
Anthropologie
Save 30% with Anthropologie's Black Friday sale, plus an extra 50% off sale items.
The Emmy Short-Sleeve Swing Mini Dress by Maeve: Sequin Edition
- $119
- $178
- Anthropologie
Madewell
Madewell is offering up tp 50% off sitewide during its Black Friday event with the code MADEBETTER.
Showpo
Save 25-80% off sitewide when you spend $100 at Showpo.
Everlane
Everlane's Black Friday sale features up to 50% off select items, including cashmere sweaters, denim and outerwear.
Forever 21
Save 50 to 70% on Forever 21's already affordable and cute clothes including holiday dresses, winter sweaters and more.