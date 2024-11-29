Black Friday sales are here with lots of deals on the best beauty buys, top notch personal tech finds and highly coveted picks that "GMA" fans truly adore.
Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for someone notoriously hard to shop for or planning to indulge in a little holiday self-care, now is the ideal time to score top-rated products that have earned their status as all-time favorites. Plus, with Black Friday and Cyber Week deals making their debut, you can snag many of these must-haves at unbeatable prices.
Among the standout picks are the fan-favorite Caraway Bakeware Set that comes with five ceramic-coated pieces and seven amazing colors, as well as Abercrombie & Fitch's Curve Love High Rise Mom Jeans, available in four classic washes and designed with lightweight comfort stretch for a flawless fit.
Ahead, explore and shop "GMA" favorites that are discounted just in time for Black Friday.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
'GMA' favorites Black Friday sales
Beauty
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum – Anti Aging Facial Serum with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E & More – Brightening Serum for Dark Spots, Even Skin Tone, Eye Area, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, 2 Fl Oz
- $21.41
- $48.99
- Amazon
Home
Blissy Silk Pillowcase - 100% Pure Mulberry Silk - 22 Momme 6A High-Grade Fibers - Silk Pillow Cover for Hair & Skin - Regular, Queen & King with Hidden Zipper
- $49.48
- $89.95
- Amazon
Miko Home Air Purifier with Multiple Speeds Timer True HEPA Filter, 925 SQFT Coverage
- $79.99
- $119.99
- Walmart
Travel
Zimtown 3 Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set With TSA Lock Navy Blue
- $89.99
- $299.99
- Walmart
Tech
PocBuds Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds 80hrs Playtime Wireless Charging Case Digital Display Sports Ear Buds with Earhook Deep Bass IPX7 Waterproof Over-Ear Earphones for TV Phone Laptop Black
- $25.99
- $37.99
- Amazon
EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter One International Wall Charger AC Plug Adaptor with 5.6A Smart Power and 3.0A USB Type-C for USA EU UK AUS (TA-105, Grey)
- $22.99
- $25.99
- Amazon
Phomemo Label Maker Machine, D30 Portable Handheld Bluetooth Mini Label Maker Printer, Multiple Templates for Smartphone Thermal Small Label Maker Rechargeable Easy to Use for Home Office School
- $19.18
- $36.99
- Amazon
Travel Adapter with USB C, Universal All in One Worldwide Travel Adapter Power Converters Wall Charger AC Power Plug Adapter USB Type C Charging Ports for USA EU UK AUS Black
- $16.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
Clothing and Shoes
Halara Flex High Waisted Side Pocket Wide Leg Waffle Work Pants
- $29.95
- $39.95
- Halara
Norah Comfort Underwire Bra Chantelle Lingerie
- $32.80 - $82
- $82 - $82
- Nordstrom