Finding the perfect present for the hard-to-gift-for person in your life doesn’t have to cost a fortune or be a chore.
From stylish accessories and practical gadgets to cozy comforts and unique treats, these thoughtful ideas prove you can give great gifts that are easy to find without overspending.
Perfect for holiday exchanges, stocking stuffers, or simply spreading cheer -- explore these treasures and more 'GMA' picks to shop below.
More great gifts!
For those who have everything! || For all ages! || Useful & unique! || 'GMA' favorites || Last-minute ideas || Stocking stuffers || White elephant gifts || Flowers || Moms || Mother-in-laws || Women || Tween / teen girls || Tween / teen boys || Men || Dads
$50 or less
These top picks, all under $50, prove that meaningful gifts don’t need a hefty price tag to leave a lasting impression.
From the timeless charm of a personalized bear from Build-A-Bear to the cozy comfort of microwavable slippers from Warmies, we’ve curated a selection of thoughtful and budget-friendly ideas. Each item has been handpicked to make your holiday shopping easier and stress-free—while keeping your wallet happy.
Hard-to-shop-for people
We all have that hard-to-shop-for person in our lives, but these thoughtful gift ideas are sure to impress anyone on your list.
Whether you’re shopping for a friend, family member, or coworker, this curated collection offers a unique and personalized touch that stands out. From practical picks like the Cozy Earth PJ set, to heartfelt finds, these gifts are designed to make an impact. For instance, the personalized coaster set from Shutterfly is under $20 and can make a special memory a piece of home decor.
For tweens:
KODAK Printomatic Full-Color Instant Print Camera Starter Bundle
- $67.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
For parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents:
For her:
Popular favorites
These fan-favorite brands are top picks among ‘GMA’ shoppers—and for good reason! If you’re shopping for someone who’s as passionate about beauty and skincare as we are, the Solawave wand or T3 curling iron could be the perfect choice. For the music lover or tech enthusiast on your list, the highly-rated JBL Tune Buds Noise Cancelling Earbuds are a gift they’ll appreciate every day. Whether you’re after beauty tools or high-quality audio gear, these trusted and well-reviewed favorites are sure to impress.
More 'GMA' picks:
YunTuo LED Beanie with The Light, Unisex USB Rechargeable Headlamp
- $11.19
- $13.99
- Amazon