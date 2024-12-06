This holiday season, make your gifts as unique as the people you’re shopping for.
"Good Morning America" Lifestyle Contributor, Lori Bergamotto is sharing her top find that will leave your gift recipient touched.
From turning you into a Funko Pop! figure to creating custom jewelry or a personalized photo calendar, these standout products offer thoughtful ways to show you care.
Here’s your guide to the top personalized gifts of the season.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Funko Pop
Funko’s Pop! Yourself lets you transform into your very own collectible Funko Pop! figure, offering personalized designs that make every moment—from holidays to birthdays—a little more fun and memorable.
Funko Pop Yourself + Use code GMA15 to save 15%
- $30 to $60
- Funko Pop
For the little ones
Wonderbly’s personalized children’s books bring stories to life by making your child the star of the adventure, whether they’re stomping with dinosaurs, searching for hidden treasures, or becoming a unicorn hero.
I'm a Name-O-Saurus + Use code GMA20 to save 20%
- $44.99
- Wonderbly
I'm a YOU-nicorn! + Use code GMA20 to save 20%
- $44.99
- Wonderbly
For the sentimental ones:
Minted’s hand-painted ornaments capture cherished memories with custom designs featuring loved ones, furry friends, or even your home, making them timeless keepsakes.
For the punctual one:
VistaPrint’s personalized photo calendars combine functionality with sentimentality, turning favorite memories into a yearlong gift that’s perfect for family, friends, or even yourself.
For the acessorizor:
Abbott Lyon’s customizable jewelry collection combines thoughtful personalization with timeless style, offering engraved pieces, birthstones, and nameplates that make for meaningful gifts or chic everyday accessories.
Initial Choker + Use code GMA30 to save 30%
- $120
- Abbott Lyon
Multi Pearl Clover Bracelet + Use code GMA30 to save 30%
- $110
- Abbott Lyon
Signature Name Necklace + Use code GMA30 to save 30%
- $95
- Abbott Lyon
Custom Zodiac Coin Necklace + Use code GMA30 to save 30%
- $110
- Abbott Lyon
Uniquely Yours Fingerprint Heart Necklace + Use code GMA30 to save 30%
- $120
- Abbott Lyon
Made Mine Name Bracelet + Use code GMA30 to save 30%
- $95
- Abbott Lyon
For the fashionable one:
Are you stumped on what to gift your best friend for the holidays? Look no further than Mark & Graham's Lightweight Packable Puffer Tote. It's the perfect go-to tote for travel or everyday use; and you can personalize any tote with your friend's embroidered initials! Their tote also includes a zipper pouch for easy storage.
For the nostalgic one
Hometown Apparel has the best gifts for those people in your life who might be missing their small town this year. With a variety of 30 different apparel styles and colors and designs for over 100k + hometowns across America you can definitely find that thoughtful holiday gift.
For the one who loves to host:
We all have that one friend who loves to host parties and why not gift them Uncommon Good's beautiful glass tumbler with their birth month flower printed on them! It is a subtle but thoughtful way to elevate their hosting game this holiday season.