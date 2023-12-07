Did you just get your Secret Santa assignment? We're here to help you shop!
We're rounding up all the best Secret Santa gifts (starting at under $10!) like cozy socks, kids pajamas, viral skin care, cashmere sweaters, leggings, kitchenware and much more.
For example, find COSRX's viral snail mucin essence for the skin care lovers on your list, Quince cashmere sweaters mom will love, Papier 2024 planners for your friends and family, and The Children's Place holiday pajamas for kids. We also have SKIMS pullovers, Aerie socks and bestselling Amazon finds.
Secret Santa gifts under $10
Aerie Shine Chenille Crew Socks
These chenille crew socks are perfect for anyone who's cuddling up on the couch for the holidays.
- $5.97
- $9.95
- Aerie
Sahara Sailor Water Bottles, 32oz
This pretty water bottle will keep anyone hydrated with time markers to remind you to drink up.
- $9.99
- $12.99
- Amazon
Zulay Powerful Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes
This No. 1 bestseller makes a great gift for any latte lover!
- $9.85
- $19.99
- Amazon
Unisex Kids Matching Family Mountain Snug Fit Cotton Pajamas - Bunnys Tail
These unisex kids pajamas come in multiple colors and are under $10!
- $8.99
- $29.95
- The Children's Place
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase
Upgrade anyone's nighttime routine with these bestselling satin pillowcases.
- $6.98
- $11.69
- Amazon
Secret Santa gifts under $25
Peptide Lip Treatment
Gift rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment in any one (or more!) of its four flavors: rhode vanilla, unscented, watermelon slice and salted caramel.
- $16
- rhode
Flannel Poncho
Shop this flannel poncho in one of five colors for your sister, aunt or friend!
- $14.99
- $29.99
- Old Navy
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
For anyone wanting to try this viral skin care product.
- $14.03
- $25
- Amazon
Hanes EcoSmart Hoodie
This Hanes EcoSmart hoodie has a 4.5-star rating and over 175,000 reviews. Shop it for your dad, brother, friend or partner in their favorite color.
- $15
- $22
- Amazon
Vermont Christmas Company Doggone Christmas Jigsaw Puzzle, 1000 Piece
A puzzle makes for a fun holiday activity (and a great gift!).
- $17.95
- Amazon
Secret Santa gifts under $50
Youth To The People Superfood Daily Duo with Cleanser and Air-Whip Lightweight Face Moisturizer
This Youth To The People daily duo set features the brand's bestselling Superfood cleanser and a moisture cream, ideal for clean beauty lovers.
- $48
- Sephora
Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
The perfect sweater for any woman in your life (hello, cashmere!). This 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is just $50 and comes in 19 colors, from raspberry and green to oatmeal, ivory and more. It has a near-perfect rating and over 9,000 reviews!
- $50
- Quince
Book Nook Reading Valet
This reading valet is ideal for anyone in your life who loves to cozy up with a good book. Use it to hold a book, glasses, and a beverage.
- $50
- Uncommon Goods
Sculptural Droplet Statement Earrings
These sculptural droplet earrings are available in both silver and gold. They make a great gift for your bestie who loves to switch up her jewelry with every look!
- $32
- Madewell
SKIMS Cozy Knit Kids Pullover
If you have a kid on your Christmas list, buy them a cozy pullover for pajama parties at home.
- $38
- SKIMS
Secret Santa gifts under $100
New Year Leather 2024 Planner
This gorgeous leather 2024 planner is sure to come in handy for anyone on your list. Choose from any one of Papier's designs to best suit your person and personalize it with their initials.
- $60
- Papier
Vuori Daily Legging
These highly rated leggings feature a high waist, a tunnel drawstring tie with a no-slip fit and cuffed ankles. They have four-way stretch and are great if you're gifting to someone who loves fitness and athleisure.
- $89
- Vuori
Mini Always Pan 2.0
For the chef on your list! This mini ceramic nonstick Always Pan sautees, fries, bakes, sears, strains, serves and more! Shop it in eight colors and for under $100 during Our Place's holiday sale.
- $95
- $120
- Our Place
Tata Harper Resurfacing BHA Mask for Brightening and Dark Spots
Gift this luxurious Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask to someone who'd love an at-home spa night.
- $68
- Sephora
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds
If the person on your list has always wanted AirPods, now's the time to gift them! Shop them on Amazon for under $100 now.
- $99
- $129
- Amazon