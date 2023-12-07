Did you just get your Secret Santa assignment? We're here to help you shop!

We're rounding up all the best Secret Santa gifts (starting at under $10!) like cozy socks, kids pajamas, viral skin care, cashmere sweaters, leggings, kitchenware and much more.

For example, find COSRX's viral snail mucin essence for the skin care lovers on your list, Quince cashmere sweaters mom will love, Papier 2024 planners for your friends and family, and The Children's Place holiday pajamas for kids. We also have SKIMS pullovers, Aerie socks and bestselling Amazon finds.

Continue below!

Secret Santa gifts under $10

39% off Aerie Aerie Shine Chenille Crew Socks These chenille crew socks are perfect for anyone who's cuddling up on the couch for the holidays. $5.97

23% off Amazon Sahara Sailor Water Bottles, 32oz This pretty water bottle will keep anyone hydrated with time markers to remind you to drink up. $9.99

50% off Amazon Zulay Powerful Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes This No. 1 bestseller makes a great gift for any latte lover! $9.85

69% off The Children's Place Unisex Kids Matching Family Mountain Snug Fit Cotton Pajamas - Bunnys Tail These unisex kids pajamas come in multiple colors and are under $10! $8.99

40% off Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Upgrade anyone's nighttime routine with these bestselling satin pillowcases. $6.98

Secret Santa gifts under $25

rhode Peptide Lip Treatment Gift rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment in any one (or more!) of its four flavors: rhode vanilla, unscented, watermelon slice and salted caramel. $16 rhode Shop Now

50% off Old Navy Flannel Poncho Shop this flannel poncho in one of five colors for your sister, aunt or friend! $14.99

43% off Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence For anyone wanting to try this viral skin care product. $14.03

31% off Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Hoodie This Hanes EcoSmart hoodie has a 4.5-star rating and over 175,000 reviews. Shop it for your dad, brother, friend or partner in their favorite color. $15

Amazon Vermont Christmas Company Doggone Christmas Jigsaw Puzzle, 1000 Piece A puzzle makes for a fun holiday activity (and a great gift!). $17.95 Amazon Shop Now

Secret Santa gifts under $50

Sephora Youth To The People Superfood Daily Duo with Cleanser and Air-Whip Lightweight Face Moisturizer This Youth To The People daily duo set features the brand's bestselling Superfood cleanser and a moisture cream, ideal for clean beauty lovers. $48 Sephora Shop Now

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater The perfect sweater for any woman in your life (hello, cashmere!). This 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is just $50 and comes in 19 colors, from raspberry and green to oatmeal, ivory and more. It has a near-perfect rating and over 9,000 reviews! $50 Quince Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Book Nook Reading Valet This reading valet is ideal for anyone in your life who loves to cozy up with a good book. Use it to hold a book, glasses, and a beverage. $50 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Madewell Sculptural Droplet Statement Earrings These sculptural droplet earrings are available in both silver and gold. They make a great gift for your bestie who loves to switch up her jewelry with every look! $32 Madewell Shop Now

SKIMS SKIMS Cozy Knit Kids Pullover If you have a kid on your Christmas list, buy them a cozy pullover for pajama parties at home. $38 SKIMS Shop Now

Secret Santa gifts under $100

Papier New Year Leather 2024 Planner This gorgeous leather 2024 planner is sure to come in handy for anyone on your list. Choose from any one of Papier's designs to best suit your person and personalize it with their initials. $60 Papier Shop Now

Vuori Vuori Daily Legging These highly rated leggings feature a high waist, a tunnel drawstring tie with a no-slip fit and cuffed ankles. They have four-way stretch and are great if you're gifting to someone who loves fitness and athleisure. $89 Vuori Shop Now

20% off Our Place Mini Always Pan 2.0 For the chef on your list! This mini ceramic nonstick Always Pan sautees, fries, bakes, sears, strains, serves and more! Shop it in eight colors and for under $100 during Our Place's holiday sale. $95

Sephora Tata Harper Resurfacing BHA Mask for Brightening and Dark Spots Gift this luxurious Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask to someone who'd love an at-home spa night. $68 Sephora Shop Now