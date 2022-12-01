Stuff everyone’s stocking this Christmas without breaking the bank.
We found stocking stuffers that are sure to put a smile on your loved one's face, from soft and cuddly stuffed animal toys for kids to mascara, serum and hair-ties for beauty lovers. Plus, we've got jewelry and accessories for $10 or less and home products fit for the holiday season.
You can shop all of this and more below!
Beauty
Well People Expressionist PRO Mascara (Mini)
This mascara is great for a friend who loves clean beauty products.
Nick Stenson Beauty Travel Size Volume Shampoo
Nick Stenson Beauty Volume Shampoo. For fine to normal, bleached and foiled hair. Adds volume to thin hair, while replenishing bleached and high lifted hair instantaneously. This lightweight formula adds luster, heat protection, and detangling power.
Nick Stenson Beauty Travel Size Volume Conditioner
Nick Stenson Beauty Volume Conditioner. For fine to normal, bleached and foiled hair. Adds volume to thin hair, while replenishing bleached and high lifted hair instantaneously. This lightweight formula adds luster, heat protection, and detangling power.
Hero Cosmetics Lighting Wand Mini Dark Spot Brightening Serum
Lightning Wand is a twice-daily brightening and illuminating serum that visibly fades the look of post-acne marks. The rollerball zaps dark spots with a trio of advanced brighteners, glycolic acid, and sheer color-correcting tint - so you can bounce back after a breakout.
Sephora Collection Under the Mistletoe Sponge Set
A festive set starring two ornament-shaped sponges to flawlessly apply and blend your makeup this holiday season.
Kitsch 8 Pack Spiral Hair Ties
A set of hair ties with smooth plastic spiral construction that helps to prevent tangling and consequently prevents hair breakage when you remove them.
NAILS INC. 73% Plant Power Nail Polish
Plant Power is a revolutionary 73% Plant Based nail polish collection. 21 free, vegan, cruelty free and halal friendly.
Morphe 2 Ready in 5 Eyeshadow Palette
Easy blends. Limitless looks. Create eye vibes ready to go places. Five tonal shades collected in the spirit of escape come together to deliver a new kind of artistry in no time at all.
Fashion
H&M Cotton Flannel Shirt
This would make an adorable child's outfit for the holiday season.
H&M Long Rhinestone Earrings
These long rhinestone earrings would be perfect to wear on New Year's Eve.
ASOS DESIGN ring with green baguette crystal stones in gold tone
Price: $5.50 • 38% SavingsASOSOriginal: $9
We love adding a little something sparkly to someone's stocking.
Aeropostale Holiday Cheer Fuzzy Crew Socks
Very merry socks made from the softest, coziest fuzzy fabric.
Adidas Unisex Originals Grove Beanie
When the temps dip in the city, the soft fabric comes to the rescue, keeping your ears warm.
Showpo Gertrude Twist Hair Clip
The Gertrude Hair Clip is the must-have accessory for the new season! It features a round top, twist detail and a cute marble finish.
ASOS DESIGN ring with heart design in gold
A little something heart design with a slim band.
Tech
Aeropostale Gummy Bear Phone Wristlet
A bear-y cute way to express your sweet style -- and make it easy to hang onto your phone!
Aeropostale Selfie Ring Light
A portable clip-on ring light with 3 settings for swoon-worthy selfies.
Text-Friendly Performance Fleece Gloves for Women
Text-friendly tip at index finger and thumb.
onn. Wireless Earphones-7 hours playtime
Listen up to seven hours of playtime before having to recharge or use that built-in mic for a hands-free chat. Doesn't that sound like music to your ears? Groove onn. with our onn. Wireless Earphones.
Wellness
Matador Travel Ear Plugs Kit
32 dB Noise Reduction Rated (NRR) memory foam ear plugs help reduce outside noise by 32 dB while providing a secure, comfortable fit.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
An award-winning hand sanitizer that does it all: sanitizes, hydrates, and softens, all while leaving your hands delicately scented.
Sephora Collection Supplement Case
A supplement case for convenient storage of all your daily supplements.
Gaiam Adjustable Speed Jump Rope
This 10' long vinyl-coated Adjustable Speed Rope is the perfect fitness accessory.
Home
Terrain Preserved Floral Glass Globe Ornament
This preserved floral glass ornament would make a beautiful addition to someone's Christmas tree.
H&M Small Scented Candle in a Tin
Everyone loves a candle -- and this orange saffron one is great for the holiday season.
H&M Printed Cushion Cover
Gift your friend a holiday-inspired cushion cover, like this one for just $5.99.
Tovolo Dog Lid Rests, Set Of 3
Gift the cook in your life these cute dog lid rests meant to "keep pot lids lifted for perfect air circulation with no boil over," Sur La Table's website explains.
Sur La Table Mrs. Mug, 15 Oz.
A newlywed would love this "Mrs." mug from Sur La Table. There's also a matching "Mr." mug for the same price.
Yin Yang Flower Water Bottle
A carabiner clip ensures you'll never lose this zen hydration helper.
Sunhouse Craft Maple Spreading Knife
Wooden spreading knives hand-carved using traditional carving tools from leftover lumber in the woodshop-- the perfect complement to your charcuterie board.
Good Grips Reusable Straws with Cleaning Brush
Make the switch from single-use plastic with this smart, sustainable and comfortable straw set.
SteeL Bottle Opener
The OXO SteeL Bottle Opener has a stainless steel body and heads that make it easy to open bottles and pierce cans quickly and cleanly. It features a soft, non-slip handle that cushions your grip.
like-it Ice Ball Maker
A great addition to the at-home bar, our Ice Ball Makers create the perfect sphere inside a flexible, easy-release mold. Just fill and freeze.
Toys
H&M Soft Toy
Choose from 5 different animals when you shop H&M soft toys.
LEGO Marvel Iron Man Mech Armor 76203 Building Kit
LEGO Marvel Iron Man Mech Armor (76203) takes play-and-display Marvel action to new heights.
Uno Dare Card Game by Mattel
Play this new version of the classic Uno card game by Mattel that features wild new twists, so try it if you dare.
Elmer’s Squishies DIY Squishy Toy Kit
Squish your way into the fun world of Elmer’s Squishies! This DIY squishy kit includes everything to make your own surprise squishy toy in 60 minutes.
Plus-Plus USA Narwhal Tube
Engage your future marine biologist with this tube of boldly colored blocks that forms a fantastically fun narwhal.
The Beanie Babies Collection Lana Plush Toy
From The Beanie Babies Collection. This adorable unicorn is the perfect addition to your little one's cuddle buddies.