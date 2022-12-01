Stuff everyone’s stocking this Christmas without breaking the bank.

We found stocking stuffers that are sure to put a smile on your loved one's face, from soft and cuddly stuffed animal toys for kids to mascara, serum and hair-ties for beauty lovers. Plus, we've got jewelry and accessories for $10 or less and home products fit for the holiday season.

You can shop all of this and more below!

Beauty

Credo Well People Expressionist PRO Mascara (Mini) Price: $10 • From: Credo Shop Now This mascara is great for a friend who loves clean beauty products.

Nick Stenson Beauty Nick Stenson Beauty Travel Size Volume Shampoo Price: $10 • From: Ulta Shop Now Nick Stenson Beauty Volume Shampoo. For fine to normal, bleached and foiled hair. Adds volume to thin hair, while replenishing bleached and high lifted hair instantaneously. This lightweight formula adds luster, heat protection, and detangling power.

Nick Stenson Beauty Nick Stenson Beauty Travel Size Volume Conditioner Price: $10 • From: Ulta Shop Now Nick Stenson Beauty Volume Conditioner. For fine to normal, bleached and foiled hair. Adds volume to thin hair, while replenishing bleached and high lifted hair instantaneously. This lightweight formula adds luster, heat protection, and detangling power.

Hero Cosmetics Hero Cosmetics Lighting Wand Mini Dark Spot Brightening Serum Price: $9.99 • From: Ulta Shop Now Lightning Wand is a twice-daily brightening and illuminating serum that visibly fades the look of post-acne marks. The rollerball zaps dark spots with a trio of advanced brighteners, glycolic acid, and sheer color-correcting tint - so you can bounce back after a breakout.

Sephora Collection Sephora Collection Under the Mistletoe Sponge Set Price: $10 • From: Sephora Shop Now A festive set starring two ornament-shaped sponges to flawlessly apply and blend your makeup this holiday season.

Kitsch Kitsch 8 Pack Spiral Hair Ties Price: $9 • From: Sephora Shop Now A set of hair ties with smooth plastic spiral construction that helps to prevent tangling and consequently prevents hair breakage when you remove them.

NAILS INC. NAILS INC. 73% Plant Power Nail Polish Price: $10 • From: Sephora Shop Now Plant Power is a revolutionary 73% Plant Based nail polish collection. 21 free, vegan, cruelty free and halal friendly.

Morphe 2 Morphe 2 Ready in 5 Eyeshadow Palette Price: $7 • From: Morphe Shop Now Easy blends. Limitless looks. Create eye vibes ready to go places. Five tonal shades collected in the spirit of escape come together to deliver a new kind of artistry in no time at all.

Fashion

H&M H&M Cotton Flannel Shirt Price: $9.99 • From: H&M Shop Now This would make an adorable child's outfit for the holiday season.

H&M H&M Long Rhinestone Earrings Price: $9.99 • From: H&M Shop Now These long rhinestone earrings would be perfect to wear on New Year's Eve.

ASOS ASOS DESIGN ring with green baguette crystal stones in gold tone Price : $5.50 • 38% Savings ASOS Original: $9 Shop Now We love adding a little something sparkly to someone's stocking.

Aeropostale Aeropostale Holiday Cheer Fuzzy Crew Socks Price: $4 • From: Aeropostale Shop Now Very merry socks made from the softest, coziest fuzzy fabric.

Adidas Adidas Unisex Originals Grove Beanie Price: $9.99 • From: Marshalls Shop Now When the temps dip in the city, the soft fabric comes to the rescue, keeping your ears warm.

Showpo Showpo Gertrude Twist Hair Clip Price: $7.95 • From: Showpo Shop Now The Gertrude Hair Clip is the must-have accessory for the new season! It features a round top, twist detail and a cute marble finish.

ASOS ASOS DESIGN ring with heart design in gold Price: $8 • From: ASOS Shop Now A little something heart design with a slim band.

Tech

Aeropostale Aeropostale Gummy Bear Phone Wristlet Price: $4.38 • From: Aeropostale Shop Now A bear-y cute way to express your sweet style -- and make it easy to hang onto your phone!

Aeropostale Aeropostale Selfie Ring Light Price: $5.18 • From: Aeropostale Shop Now A portable clip-on ring light with 3 settings for swoon-worthy selfies.

Old Navy Text-Friendly Performance Fleece Gloves for Women Price: $9.99 • From: Old Navy Shop Now Text-friendly tip at index finger and thumb.

onn. onn. Wireless Earphones-7 hours playtime Price: $9.88 • From: Walmart Shop Now Listen up to seven hours of playtime before having to recharge or use that built-in mic for a hands-free chat. Doesn't that sound like music to your ears? Groove onn. with our onn. Wireless Earphones.

Wellness

Matador Matador Travel Ear Plugs Kit Price: $10 • From: REI Shop Now 32 dB Noise Reduction Rated (NRR) memory foam ear plugs help reduce outside noise by 32 dB while providing a secure, comfortable fit.

Touchland Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Price: $10 • From: Sephora Shop Now An award-winning hand sanitizer that does it all: sanitizes, hydrates, and softens, all while leaving your hands delicately scented.

Sephora Collection Sephora Collection Supplement Case Price: $10 • From: Sephora Shop Now A supplement case for convenient storage of all your daily supplements.

Old Navy Gaiam Adjustable Speed Jump Rope Price: $10 • From: Old Navy Shop Now This 10' long vinyl-coated Adjustable Speed Rope is the perfect fitness accessory.

Home

Anthropologie Terrain Preserved Floral Glass Globe Ornament Price: $10 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now This preserved floral glass ornament would make a beautiful addition to someone's Christmas tree.

H&M H&M Small Scented Candle in a Tin Price: $3.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Everyone loves a candle -- and this orange saffron one is great for the holiday season.

H&M H&M Printed Cushion Cover Price: $5.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Gift your friend a holiday-inspired cushion cover, like this one for just $5.99.

Sur La Table Tovolo Dog Lid Rests, Set Of 3 Price: $7.95 • From: Sur La Table Shop Now Gift the cook in your life these cute dog lid rests meant to "keep pot lids lifted for perfect air circulation with no boil over," Sur La Table's website explains.

Sur La Table Sur La Table Mrs. Mug, 15 Oz. Price: $10 • From: Sur La Table Shop Now A newlywed would love this "Mrs." mug from Sur La Table. There's also a matching "Mr." mug for the same price.

Aeropostale Yin Yang Flower Water Bottle Price: $5.98 • From: Aeropostale Shop Now A carabiner clip ensures you'll never lose this zen hydration helper.

Sunhouse Sunhouse Craft Maple Spreading Knife Price: $8 • From: Free People Shop Now Wooden spreading knives hand-carved using traditional carving tools from leftover lumber in the woodshop-- the perfect complement to your charcuterie board.

OXO Good Grips Reusable Straws with Cleaning Brush Price: $9.99 • From: OXO Shop Now Make the switch from single-use plastic with this smart, sustainable and comfortable straw set.

SteeL SteeL Bottle Opener Price: $9.99 • From: OXO Shop Now The OXO SteeL Bottle Opener has a stainless steel body and heads that make it easy to open bottles and pierce cans quickly and cleanly. It features a soft, non-slip handle that cushions your grip.

like-it like-it Ice Ball Maker Price: $9.99 • From: The Container Store Shop Now A great addition to the at-home bar, our Ice Ball Makers create the perfect sphere inside a flexible, easy-release mold. Just fill and freeze.

Toys

H&M H&M Soft Toy Price: $5.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Choose from 5 different animals when you shop H&M soft toys.

LEGO LEGO Marvel Iron Man Mech Armor 76203 Building Kit Price: $9.99 • From: Kohl's Shop Now LEGO Marvel Iron Man Mech Armor (76203) takes play-and-display Marvel action to new heights.

Mattel Uno Dare Card Game by Mattel Price: $6.49 • From: Kohl's Shop Now Play this new version of the classic Uno card game by Mattel that features wild new twists, so try it if you dare.

Elmer’s Elmer’s Squishies DIY Squishy Toy Kit Price: $6.97 • From: Walmart Shop Now Squish your way into the fun world of Elmer’s Squishies! This DIY squishy kit includes everything to make your own surprise squishy toy in 60 minutes.

Plus-Plus USA Plus-Plus USA Narwhal Tube Price: $7.99 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Engage your future marine biologist with this tube of boldly colored blocks that forms a fantastically fun narwhal.

