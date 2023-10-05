It's never too early to start thinking about Christmas.

One key Christmas decor item is, of course, a Christmas tree. If you're not into using a real one, artificial Christmas trees are a great, reusable choice.

But what are the best options for you? "Good Morning America" tapped Antoinette Boston, a holiday decor expert and pro tree-decorator, as well as Josephine Kim, Balsam Hill director of merchandising for trees and greenery, to help us find the best trees and learn how to style them.

Choosing a tree

"When it comes to choosing a tree, the best type is one that resonates with your personality and decorating style," Kim told "Good Morning America" in an email. "Other considerations are determining the space you'll be placing your tree -- do you have the space for a small tree or a tall one?"

"A good rule of thumb is to have at least 6 inches between the top of your tree and the ceiling," she continued. "This also accounts for a topper or any decorative stand that adds height to the tree. So, if you have the standard 9-foot ceiling and a 12-inch angel topper, you'd want a 7.5-foot Christmas tree. We measure our trees from the stand to the topmost tip."

Kim also pointed to factors like levels of realism, species, color and pre-lit trees versus unlit ones.

In terms of realism, Balsam Hill offers trees ranging from traditional to most realistic.

"PVC needles are flat and papery while polyethylene, or PE, needles have more dimension," Kim said. "Some trees feature a combination of both -- the more realistic the tree, the higher the PE count."

20% off Balsam Hill Balsam Hill Vermont White Spruce, 7.5', lit, "Most Realistic" $999

$1249 Balsam Hill Shop Now

As with finding a real tree, the experts said you should consider the species that suits your style best, from spruces to pines as well as their colors (a noble fir has a grey tint to it, for example, whereas a blue fir leans blue-green).

Additionally, Boston recommended considering your intended decor.

"If you enjoy a heavily decorated tree, the type of tree is less important because you'll hardly see it," Boston told "GMA" in an email. "If you enjoy more tree showing, pick an option that has wispy tips that extend past the branches."

How to decorate your artificial Christmas tree

Boston said her favorite decorations for artificial trees are larger ornaments -- round baubles measuring 4 to 8 inches that "fill the tree quickly." Boston said she also adds ribbon for a "touch of luxury" and floral or themed stems inserted into the tree to "add a layer of dimension and fill empty spots."

Additionally, Boston suggested using real or faux cedar branches throughout the tree to make it look more realistic. "The real branches will also give your tree the nostalgic Christmas tree smell," she said.

As for those with a green tree who want a snowy or flocked tree instead, she recommended adding flocked stems and sprays. "This will give the illusion of a flocked tree and allow for either green or flocked in the future without having to purchase a second tree," she said.

To help save time, Boston recommended buying a pre-lit tree.

"After purchasing lights separately, you've now spent the same amount as a pre-lit tree, and you still have to spend an hour or more stringing the lights," she said.

The Home Depot 9 ft. Pre-Lit LED Grand Duchess Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas Tree $499 The Home Depot Shop Now

What's trending

"Surprising new color combos that work across fall [to] winter holidays -- mixing tonal blues with greens is popular and works well into the new year," Kim said. "We are also seeing a trend in florals mixing shades of burgundy, apricot, mauve, mocha and ivory with some green, which also works well across the holidays."

Inspired to start your Christmas decor shopping? Continue below to shop our picks!

Artifical Christmas trees

11% off Balsam Hill Balsam Hill Balsam Fir Narrow Tree, 7.5', Candlelight $799

$899 Balsam Hill Shop Now

20% off Balsam Hill Balsam Hill Balsam Fir, 7.5', lit, "Most Realistic" $999

$1249 Balsam Hill Shop Now

30% off Gradin Road Grandin Road Long Needle Tinsel Tree $559.30

$799 Gradin Road Shop Now

Walmart National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, Green, North Valley Spruce, White Lights, Includes Stand, 6.5 Feet $169.99 Walmart Shop Now

30% off Grandin Road Grandin Road Multi Colored Light Tree $559.30

$799 Grandin Road Shop Now

Ornaments and ribbons

28% off Balsam Hill Balsam Hill Essentials Tonal Ornament Set, Regular, Gold, Set of 24 $99

$139 Balsam Hill Shop Now

West Elm Hammered Metal Star Ornament $6 to $24 West Elm Shop Now

Crate & Barrel Textured Red and Green Glass Ball Christmas Tree Ornaments, Set of 6 $44.95 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

25% off Balsam Hill Balsam Hill Parisian Palace Ornament Set, Jumbo $89

$119 Balsam Hill Shop Now

30% off Balsam Hill Balsam Hill Brown Christmas Ribbon $69

$99 Balsam Hill Shop Now

50% off Balsam Hill Balsam Hill Red Christmas Ribbon, Christmas Charm Tartan, 4" $33.99

$69. Balsam Hill Shop Now

14% off Balsam Hill Balsam Hill Red Christmas Ribbon, Red Velvet Glitter, 4" $59

$69. Balsam Hill Shop Now

Florals, stems and sprays

Etsy Birch Branch Pack of 10 Branches 2-3ft White by TFPAPERGOODS $13.99 Etsy Shop Now

Crate & Barrel Faux White Mini Berry Stem 48" $24.95 Crate & Barrel Shop Now

26% off Amazon Vickerman 35" Burgundy Glitter Berry Artificial Christmas Spray, 6-pack $17.74

$23.99 Amazon Shop Now

Tree toppers

West Elm Kraft & Glitter Gem Starburst Tree Topper - Gold $25 West Elm Shop Now

20% off Balsam Hill Balsam Hill Star Beaded Tree Topper, Classic $79

$99 Balsam Hill Shop Now

22% off Amazon Philips 11.5" 2-Layer Silver Metallic String Star Treetopper with Coil $21.03

$26.99 Amazon Shop Now

