With the holidays right around the corner and stores filling up with oodles of decorations to choose from, we consulted with a Christmas expert to find out the best ways to decorate your yard this December.

Meet Antoinette Boston, a holiday decor whiz from Dallas, Texas, who has amassed more than 424,000 followers on TikTok and more than 132,000 on Instagram thanks to her skillfully crafted arrangements.

When she's not creating stunning vignettes in and around her own home, she puts together looks for her professional clientele and teaches a webinar that shows you how to "achieve some of [her] most viral Christmas tree looks on social media!"

Boston was kind enough to sit down with "Good Morning America" for a chat about what she's looking forward to using in her outdoor setup this year, as well as what she'll be using to create wintery dreamscapes for others. She shouted out perennial "GMA" favorite Home Depot as one of her top spots for inspiration, told us why she's not so big on inflatables and predicted the hottest trend of the upcoming season.

Antoinette's outdoor decor picks

Amazon USTELLAR Smart WiFi LED Flood Lights Outdoor, RGB Color Changing Stage Landscape Lighting Boston chose these because, in her own words: "I know Christmas lights are expensive to hang on houses now, so for a good alternative, I like flood lights. I like to put those around the perimeter of my house, alternating them red, green, red, etc. It looks really dramatic, and it's $100 or less as opposed to several hundred dollars for traditional Christmas lights." $71.99 Amazon Shop Now

Home Depot Christmas Snowflurry Projector with Remote and 61 Holiday Effects "Sometimes I pair the flood lights with a light projector so now you have the snowflakes coming down the house with the flood lights on," Boston explained of her method for saving money and injecting a unique aesthetic into her outdoor decor. "It gives a different look than the gingerbread, cookie-cutter houses." $39.98 Home Depot Shop Now

Home Depot 7.5 ft. LED Ornament Stack "Home Depot is the go-to place," Boston told of us of one of her favorite decor destinations. "As far as normal folks going out and buying decorations, I don't want to say they've changed the game, but they do it very well. They have a really nice ornament stack this year -- it's like four or five ornaments that come stacked on top of each other, but then you can pull them apart so it's almost like you get more for your money." $199 Home Depot Shop Now

Pottery Barn Festive Red, Gold & Green Decorative Holiballs "Big ornaments now -- that's the hot thing," said Boston. "You couldn't really find them for a long time because they were super expensive! Now a lot of companies are making them. Those look really nice in the yard and even hanging from trees!" $120 Pottery Barn Shop Now

11% off Amazon SUNGUARD UV Protectant Spray for Outdoor Decor, Furniture & More (2-Pack) Prevents Fading Peeling and Cracking Boston also punctuated the discussion of decor with an often overlooked step in protection and storage of these items, which can become heirlooms with the right care! "An important thing that we probably don't talk about enough is UV spray," she explained. "Spraying your items down so that they don't fade -- because you know, you spend so much money on it -- I think it's really important." $37.95

$42.99 Amazon Shop Now

Home Depot 4.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Potted Artificial Christmas Tree "If you're a person who does the traditional look, you can get Christmas trees that are already potted," Boston tells us. "They may have flowers on them, they plug in and are already lit, then you just add a few decorations to them. I buy them for lots of my clients -- they're a favorite." $89.98 Home Depot Shop Now

Walmart 6' Gemmy Airblown Inflatable Disney Mickey Mouse and Goofy In Vintage Fire Truck Christmas Yard Decoration They may not be her top pick for sprucing up the yard, but Boston does invest wisely in select inflatables that appeal to her themes. "I'm not a huge fan of inflatables," she said. "It's almost the easy way out! But sometimes we do a Disney theme, and with Disney, it's all about the inflatables." $149.95 Walmart Shop Now

More "GMA" picks

67% off Grandin Road Pre-Lit Round Twig Tree, 28" $79.97

$249 Grandin Road Shop Now

50% off Balsam Hill Outdoor Berry Burst Foliage Wreath, 34" $139

$279 Balsam Hill Shop Now

Etsy Hand Painted Wood Yard Art - Cartoon Snoopy by SpringValleyCrafts63 $140 to $165 Etsy Shop Now

Etsy Christmas Magnets by BannerGiant $69.99 Etsy Shop Now

40% off Grandin Road Oversized Hanging Bells $159

$269 Grandin Road Shop Now

25% off Grandin Road Weeping Willow Lights, 6' $74.62

$99.50 Grandin Road Shop Now

Etsy Festive Yard Stake by SpeedFabrication $32.56 to $137.12 Etsy Shop Now

36% off Grandin Road Oversized Yard Jingle Bell, 24" $350

$549 Grandin Road Shop Now

Etsy Merry Christmas Neon Sign by VibeyDesignCo $112.55 to $374.07 Etsy Shop Now

Amazon 10FT Height Large Christmas Inflatables Decorations Gingerbread House Archway $109.99 Amazon Shop Now

Home Depot 4 ft. Animated Reindeer Christmas Animatronic It wouldnt' be Christmas without the pitter-patter of reindeer hooves! Dress up your yard with one of the furry friends using this fun animatronic from Home Depot. $199 Home Depot Shop Now

Wayfair 36" Striped Metallic Blow Mold Candle Light the path for Santa's visit when you bring home this glowing candle blow mold to dress up your porch. It has a certain vintage appeal, too, so it will continue to look fresh for many years to come. $74.99 Wayfair Shop Now