We're here for our fall wardrobes.
From sweaters and boots to transitional layering pieces and more, dressing for fall comes with endless styling opportunities.
Jackets are essential to a complete fall outfit, and you can opt for everything from leather jackets to shirt jackets, puffers and more. Style them over T-shirts and sweaters for an easy daytime look or dress them up with accessories for night.
Plus, having athletic jackets and rain jackets that can withstand the elements means you'll be ready for anything this season has to offer.
Check out our fall jacket picks below!
Rain jackets
Leather jackets
Puffer jackets
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket
- $43.16 to $71.30
- Amazon
Denim jackets
Wool jackets
Abercrombie & Fitch Removable Scarf Double-Cloth Wool-Blend Jacket
- $160
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Fleece jackets
Girlfriend Collective Recycled Half-Zip Fleece
- $128
- Girlfriend Collective
Bomber jackets
Abercrombie &Fitch x HFR x Nicole Benefield Cropped Reversible Bomber Jacket
- $140
- Abercrombie & Fitch