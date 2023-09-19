We're here for our fall wardrobes.

From sweaters and boots to transitional layering pieces and more, dressing for fall comes with endless styling opportunities.

Jackets are essential to a complete fall outfit, and you can opt for everything from leather jackets to shirt jackets, puffers and more. Style them over T-shirts and sweaters for an easy daytime look or dress them up with accessories for night.

Plus, having athletic jackets and rain jackets that can withstand the elements means you'll be ready for anything this season has to offer.

Check out our fall jacket picks below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Rain jackets

REI The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie $120 REI Shop Now

REI REI Co-op XeroDry GTX Jacket - Women's $179 REI Shop Now

lululemon lululemon Rain Rebel Jacket $228 lululemon Shop Now

lululemon lululemon Break a Trail Jacket $248 lululemon Shop Now

Girlfriend Collective Outdoor Voices PrecipPoly Jacket $258 Girlfriend Collective Shop Now

L.L.Bean L.L. Bean H2OFF Rain Jacket, Mesh-Lined $179 L.L.Bean Shop Now

Leather jackets

Cole Haan Cole Haan Women's Wing Collar Leather Jacket $498 Cole Haan Shop Now

Anthropologie Maeve Faux Leather Crop Jacket $158 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Faux Leather Moto Jacket $98 Anthropologie Shop Now

Revolve Line & Dot Moto Faux Leather Jacket $212 Revolve Shop Now

Quince Quince 100% Leather Puffer Jacket $249.90 Quince Shop Now

Puffer jackets

LSpace LSpace Elevation Jacket $229 LSpace Shop Now

Everlane Everlane The Re:Down Puffer $248 Everlane Shop Now

Everlane Everlane The ReNew Quilted Mid-Length Liner $168 Everlane Shop Now

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Jam Packable Puffer $148 Girlfriend Collective Shop Now

Athleta Athleta Whisper Featherless Jacket $199 Athleta Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket $43.16 to $71.30 Amazon Shop Now

Quince Quince Featherless Quilted Puffer Jacket $79.90 Quince Shop Now

J.Crew J.Crew Quilted lady puffer jacket with PrimaLoft $178 J.Crew Shop Now

Denim jackets

Mango Mango Denim jacket with belt $79.99 Mango Shop Now

Everlane Everlane The Everyone Denim Jacket $98 Everlane Shop Now

Anthropologie Pilcro Denim Shacket $138 Anthropologie Shop Now

DL1961 DL1961 Vika Jacket Mediterranean $199 DL1961 Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Denim Trucker Jacket $100 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Wool jackets

Cole Haan Cole Haan Women's Signature Quilted Classic Jacket $378 Cole Haan Shop Now

Amazon GOELIA Women's Washable 100% Merino Wool Blazer $119 Amazon Shop Now

Quince Quince 100% Merino Wool Shirt Jacket $99.90 Quince Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Removable Scarf Double-Cloth Wool-Blend Jacket $160 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Fleece jackets

Girlfriend Collective Outdoor Voices RecFleece Snap Jacket $98 Girlfriend Collective Shop Now

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Recycled Half-Zip Fleece $128 Girlfriend Collective Shop Now

Amazon Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip $29.99 to $44.99 Amazon Shop Now

L.L.Bean L.L. Bean Women's Bean's Sherpa Fleece Jacket $99.99 L.L.Bean Shop Now

Bomber jackets

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Womens Fall Quilted Bomber Jacket $44.99 Amazon Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie &Fitch x HFR x Nicole Benefield Cropped Reversible Bomber Jacket $140 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Old Navy Old Navy Bomber Jacket for Women $64.99 Old Navy Shop Now

Mango Mango Oversized bomber jacket $129.99 Mango Shop Now

Tweed jackets

Mango Mango Tweed jacket with jewel buttons $139.99 Mango Shop Now

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Tweed Dickie Blazer $168 Anthropologie Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Collarless Tweed Jacket $140 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Mango Mango Check tweed jacket $139.99 Mango Shop Now