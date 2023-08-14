It's that time of year when we start savoring the final days of summer while simultaneously daydreaming of our new fall wardrobes.

Some of our favorite retailers have already started dropping their pre-fall collections, and naturally we're eyeing those key transitional pieces we can wear now and continue to style come September.

For example, silk skirts are great transitional pieces, as they work with various tops and sweaters, as well as different shoes. We also love versatile cardigans, blazers (worn as a jacket or for layering!), and tailored shorts in autumnal hues.

Continue below to shop our picks!

Summer-to-fall dresses

By Anthropologie V-Neck Tiered Ruffle Dress
Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Price: $180

This Anthropologie ruffle dress has a pretty floral print that works well in both the summer and fall. It's also a great option for an early-fall bride.

Express Ribbed High Neck Midi Sweater Dress
Express

Express

Price: $108

Wear this Express high-neck sweater dress with heels and a blazer for a night out as we transition from summer to fall. 

By Anthropologie The Peregrine Midi Dress
Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Price: $160

When looking for florals for fall, opt for darker color palettes, like those used for this Anthropologie Peregrine dress. 

NBD Akia Maxi Dress
Revolve

Revolve

Price: $188

This long-sleeve maxi dress is made from a slinky jersey fabric, making it a great choice for a late summer nighttime event or another occasion this fall. 

Summer-to-fall tops

Mango Boat neck T-shirt
Mango

Mango

Price: $29.99

This boat-neck T-shirt can be worn with shorts and skirts as well as with denim, like a cool pair of wide-leg jeans.

Abercrombie & Fitch Ruched Shell Top
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $34 (15% Savings)

Original: $40
Style this 46% cotton and 46% modal shell top on its own when it's warm, or layer it with a light jacket in the fall.

Abercrombie & Fitch Soft Matte Seamless Tee Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $42.50 (15% Savings)

Original: $50
A seamless bodysuit like this one is a great layering piece for summer-to-fall dressing.

Old Navy Fitted Puff-Sleeve Hently T-Shirt for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy

Price: $29.99

Old Navy's fitted puff-sleeve T-shirt would be appropriate for both summer and fall, depending on how we choose to style it. For example, pair the top with light-wash denim and strappy black sandals this season or with dark denim and booties next.

Good American Button Down 2.0 Shirt
Good American

Good American

Price: $95

Of course, a good white button-down is a wardrobe staple, no matter the season. 

Summer-to-fall sweaters

J.Crew Emilie patch-pocket sweater lady jacket in stripe
J.Crew

J.Crew

Price: $138

This popular J.Crew piece comes in an assortment of colors to best suit your capsule wardrobe. Wear it open over a tank or tee while it's warm or style it buttoned and with denim later in the season.

J.Crew Cashmere V-neck sweater-vest
J.Crew

J.Crew

Price: $98

This cashmere sweater-vest is a great option for cooler summer days and can be worn into the fall with your other wardrobe staples.

H&M Long rib-knit cardigan
H&M

H&M

Price: $49.99

This long, rib-knit cardigan is a great option for transitioning from summer to fall. Pair it with Bermuda shorts and a T-shirt while it's still warm and opt for the matching knit dress as temperatures cool down.

H&M Mohair-blend Top
H&M

H&M

Price: $74.99

Style this sweater with white shorts or light-wash denim jeans this summer, or with black pants or a leather skirt come fall. 

Summer-to-fall bottoms

Quince 100% Washable Silk Skirt
Quince

Quince

Price: $59.90

In our opinion, a silk skirt is a wardrobe must. Pair it with a tank in the summer or with an oversized sweater in the fall and winter. Plus, you can wear it with just about any shoe; sneakers, flats, boots and heels all work well.

Reformation Mason Short
Reformation

Reformation

Price: $128

It may be awhile before we totally stop wearing shorts for the year. We love this Mason short from Reformation in the "mushroom" color for easy transitional dressing. Pair it with a white T-shirt and sandals in the summer or with a black sweater, leather belt and loafers in the fall. 

Madewell Denim Mid-Rise Maxi Skirt in Pineland Wash
Madewell

Madewell

Price: $98

This denim maxi looks great styled with a T-shirt and sandals, but we'd also love it with a slouchy sweater and boots. 

Dynamite Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Dynamite

Dynamite

Price: $59.95

This faux leather Dynamite skirt comes in both black and beige. Style with a button-down or a warmer long-sleeved knit top.

Spanx Wide Leg Jeans, Raw Indigo
Spanx

Spanx

Price: $168

We love the way Spanx styled these indigo wide-leg jeans with a butterscotch top. The jeans could also be worn with a white or black crop top as summer comes to a close. 

Summer-to-fall outerwear

Dynamite One Button Cinched Blazer
Dynamite

Dynamite

Price: $89.95

Wear this blazer as a jacket during the summer or layer it with a turtleneck later this year. 

Quince Eco-Knit Milano Stitch Oversized Shirt Jacket
Quince

Quince

Price: $69.90

Shackets are another great transitional styling piece. They're lightweight enough to wear on a chilly summer evening but can also be added with warmer layers for fall.

Dynamite Cropped Zip Up Sweatshirt
Dynamite

Dynamite

Price: $54.95

If you're travelling these next couple of months, be sure to pack a sweatshirt (like this one!) for chillier nights. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $76.50 (15% Savings)

Original: $90
This dark-wash denim jacket is currently on sale for under $80. It's also available in black. 