Let's face it: We're always shopping for jeans.

Jeans are certainly one of the most versatile pieces for your year-round wardrobe, and with so many different shapes and lengths, there are plenty of ways to style them.

That's why we're rounding up all of our favorite denim picks of the moment, from wide-leg styles to straight-leg jeans, bootcut options, flared jeans and more, all in various washes.

Plus, we're eyeing new releases for fall; Madewell, for example, recently launched its Fall Denim Drop, among other new styles from Good American, J.Crew and more.

Comfortable women's flats for fall

You can also find styles on sale, like those discounted during Abercrombie & Fitch's Semi Annual Denim sale, going on now.

Check out our picks below!

Wide-leg jeans

Dynamite Heidi Wide Leg Jeans
Dynamite

Price: $69.95   From: Dynamite

Price: $69.95   From: Dynamite

Shop Now

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean
Madewell

Price: $138   From: Madewell

Price: $138   From: Madewell

Shop Now

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Selvedge Jean in Graythorn Wash: Pocket Edition
Madewell

Price: $188   From: Madewell

Price: $188   From: Madewell

Shop Now

Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Black-Wash Wide-Leg Jeans for Women
Old Navy

Price: $24 35% Savings
Original: $36.99

Price: $24 35% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $36.99
Shop Now

J.Crew Full-length slim wide-leg jean in Joelle wash
J.Crew

Price: $158   From: J.Crew

Price: $158   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $67.50 25% Savings
Original: $90

Price: $67.50 25% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $90
Shop Now

H&M Wide High Jeans
H&M

Price: $29.99   From: H&M

Price: $29.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Women's Jeans
Levi's

Price: $108   From: Levi's

Price: $108   From: Levi's

Shop Now

Anine Bing Roy Jean
Revolve

Price: $250   From: Revolve

Price: $250   From: Revolve

Shop Now
Straight jeans

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Price: $67.50 25% Savings
Original: $90

Price: $67.50 25% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $90
Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $67.50 25% Savings
Original: $90

Price: $67.50 25% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $90
Shop Now

Reformation Liza Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation

Price: $148   From: Reformation

Price: $148   From: Reformation

Shop Now

Madewell The '90s Straight Jean
Madewell

Price: $128   From: Madewell

Price: $128   From: Madewell

Shop Now

Madewell x Molly Dickson Double-Waistband Straight Jeans
Madewell

Price: $148   From: Madewell

Price: $148   From: Madewell

Shop Now

J.Crew 10" vintage slim-straight jean in Rinse wash
J.Crew

Price: $128   From: J.Crew

Price: $128   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Straight Jeans for Women
Old Navy

Price: $22 37% Savings
Original: $34.99

Price: $22 37% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $34.99
Shop Now

AGOLDE 90s Pinch Waist Jean
Revolve

Price: $198   From: Revolve

Price: $198   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Dynamite Mika Relaxed Straight Mid Rise Jeans
Dynamite

Price: $64.95   From: Dynamite

Price: $64.95   From: Dynamite

Shop Now

Levi's 501 Original Fit Women's Jeans
Levi's

Price: $108   From: Levi's

Price: $108   From: Levi's

Shop Now

Bootcut jeans

Old Navy Mid-Rise Wow Boot-Cut Black Jeans for Women
Old Navy

Price: $22 37% Savings
Original: $34.99

Price: $22 37% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $34.99
Shop Now

Reformation Lake High Rise Split Hem Bootcut Jeans
Reformation

Price: $148   From: Reformation

Price: $148   From: Reformation

Shop Now

Good American Always Fits Good Classic Bootcut Jeans
Good American

Price: $165   From: Good American

Price: $165   From: Good American

Shop Now

Levi's Classic Bootcut Women's Jeans
Levi's

Price: $59.50   From: Levi's

Price: $59.50   From: Levi's

Shop Now

AGOLDE Vintage High Rise Bootcut
Revolve

Price: $198   From: Revolve

Price: $198   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Flared jeans

Gap High Rise '70s Flare Jeans with Washwell
Gap

Price: $53.97 40% Savings
Original: $89.95

Price: $53.97 40% SavingsGap

Original: $89.95
Shop Now

Old Navy Higher High-Waisted Flare Jeans for Women
Old Navy

Price: $44.99   From: Old Navy

Price: $44.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

Good American Soft Sculpt Pull-On Flare Jeans
Good American

Price: $89   From: Good American

Price: $89   From: Good American

Shop Now

J.Crew Skinny flare jean in Wakeman wash
J.Crew

Price: $158   From: J.Crew

Price: $158   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

H&M Flared Ankle Jeans
H&M

Price: $49.99   From: H&M

Price: $49.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Skinny jeans

Dynamite Kate Coated High Waisted Skinny Jeans
Dynamite

Price: $64.95   From: Dynamite

Price: $64.95   From: Dynamite

Shop Now

Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Women's Jeans
Levi's

Price: $98   From: Levi's

Price: $98   From: Levi's

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $66.75 25% Savings
Original: $89

Price: $66.75 25% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $89
Shop Now

Good American Always Fits Good Legs Skinny Jeans
Good American

Price: $159   From: Good American

Price: $159   From: Good American

Shop Now

Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Super-Skinny Ankle Jeans for Women
Old Navy

Price: $22 37% Savings
Original: $34.99

Price: $22 37% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $34.99
Shop Now