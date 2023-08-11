Let's face it: We're always shopping for jeans.
Jeans are certainly one of the most versatile pieces for your year-round wardrobe, and with so many different shapes and lengths, there are plenty of ways to style them.
That's why we're rounding up all of our favorite denim picks of the moment, from wide-leg styles to straight-leg jeans, bootcut options, flared jeans and more, all in various washes.
Plus, we're eyeing new releases for fall; Madewell, for example, recently launched its Fall Denim Drop, among other new styles from Good American, J.Crew and more.
You can also find styles on sale, like those discounted during Abercrombie & Fitch's Semi Annual Denim sale, going on now.
Check out our picks below!
Wide-leg jeans
Dynamite Heidi Wide Leg Jeans
Price: $69.95 • From: Dynamite
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean
Price: $138 • From: Madewell
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Selvedge Jean in Graythorn Wash: Pocket Edition
Price: $188 • From: Madewell
J.Crew Full-length slim wide-leg jean in Joelle wash
Price: $158 • From: J.Crew
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Price: $67.50 • 25% SavingsAbercrombie & FitchOriginal: $90
Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Women's Jeans
Price: $108 • From: Levi's
Anine Bing Roy Jean
Price: $250 • From: Revolve
