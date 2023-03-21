When we think of spring, one particular print comes to mind: floral.

While florals aren't exactly a new trend, we still get excited to shop fresh styles every single year.

Right now, we're eyeing new dresses from brands like Anna Cate Collection, H&M and Reformation, as well as tops, skirts and spring shoes from Abercrombie & Fitch, Amazon, Mango, Old Navy, Maisonette and more.

Check out all of our picks below!

Floral dresses

Mango Printed halter gown
Mango Printed halter gown

Price: $69.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

PRETTYGARDEN Women&#39;s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress Backless Loose Ruffle Sundress with Belt
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress Backless Loose Ruffle Sundress with Belt

Price: $38.99 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $45.99
Shop Now

PRETTYGARDEN Women&#39;s Summer Casual Short Flutter Sleeve Round Neck Smocked Waist Tiered Boho Floral Flowy Maxi Dress
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Short Flutter Sleeve Round Neck Smocked Waist Tiered Boho Floral Flowy Maxi Dress

Price: $40.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

H&#38;M+ Patterned A-line Dress
H&M+ Patterned A-line Dress

Price: $29.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

H&#38;M MAMA V-neck Dress
H&M MAMA V-neck Dress

Price: $39.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

H&#38;M MAMA Maxi Dress
H&M MAMA Maxi Dress

Price: $64.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Abercrombie &#38; Fitch Strapless Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Strapless Linen-Blend Midi Dress

Price: $100   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Shop Now

Abercrombie &#38; Fitch Satin Slip Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Satin Slip Mini Dress

Price: $70   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Shop Now

CARA CARA Women&#39;s Sandra Square Neck Mini Dress, Navy Vintage Floral
CARA CARA Women's Sandra Square Neck Mini Dress, Navy Vintage Floral

Price: $395   From: Maisonette

Shop Now

ANNA CATE COLLECTION Women&#39;s Octavia Linen Dress, Vintage Block Stamp
ANNA CATE COLLECTION Women's Octavia Linen Dress, Vintage Block Stamp

Price: $308   From: Maisonette

Shop Now

Reformation Poppies Silk Dress
Reformation Poppies Silk Dress

Price: $348   From: Reformation

Shop Now

Reformation Casette Linen Dress
Reformation Casette Linen Dress

Price: $248   From: Reformation

Shop Now

Floral tops

Old Navy Sleeveless Luxe Floral-Print T-Shirt for Women
Old Navy Sleeveless Luxe Floral-Print T-Shirt for Women

Price: $19.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

Old Navy Fitted Printed Square-Neck Ultra-Cropped Rib-Knit Tank Top for Women
Old Navy Fitted Printed Square-Neck Ultra-Cropped Rib-Knit Tank Top for Women

Price: $14.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

J.Crew Shrunken flower appliqué T-shirt
J.Crew Shrunken flower appliqué T-shirt

Price: $49.50   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

Reformation Valentina Silk Top
Reformation Valentina Silk Top

Price: $148   From: Reformation

Shop Now

Reformation Belinda Top
Reformation Belinda Top

Price: $148   From: Reformation

Shop Now

Free People Keep It Simple Mesh Baby Tee
Free People Keep It Simple Mesh Baby Tee

Price: $40   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Chaser Pier Crop Top
Chaser Pier Crop Top

Price: $68   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Yumi Kim Sundown Blouse
Yumi Kim Sundown Blouse

Price: $148   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Madewell Voile Puff-Sleeve Top in Floral
Madewell Voile Puff-Sleeve Top in Floral

Price: $82   From: Madewell

Shop Now

Mango Trench embroidered lapels
Mango Trench embroidered lapels

Price: $159.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

Floral bottoms

NASHALYLY Women&#39;s Chiffon Elastic High Waist Pleated A-Line Flared Maxi Skirts
NASHALYLY Women's Chiffon Elastic High Waist Pleated A-Line Flared Maxi Skirts

Price: $31.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Farm Rio Summer Garden Miniskirt
Farm Rio Summer Garden Miniskirt

Price: $175   From: Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop Now

Maeve Floral Cutwork Skirt
Maeve Floral Cutwork Skirt

Price: $168   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Favorite Daughter The Gwen Floral Satin Skirt
Favorite Daughter The Gwen Floral Satin Skirt

Price: $218   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Faithfull the Brand Zinnia Printed Pareo
Faithfull the Brand Zinnia Printed Pareo

Price: $66.75 25% SavingsSaks Fifth Avenue

Original: $89
Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Women&#39;s Poplin Sleep Pant
Amazon Essentials Women's Poplin Sleep Pant

Price: $13.80 to $13.90   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Floral accessories

Vicenza Floral Cut-Out Sandals
Vicenza Floral Cut-Out Sandals

Price: $140   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

H&#38;M Printed Scarf
H&M Printed Scarf

Price: $12.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Anthropologie Floral Raffia Tote
Anthropologie Floral Raffia Tote

Price: $128   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Kachel Vintage Floral Ponytail Holder
Kachel Vintage Floral Ponytail Holder

Price: $32   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

Dolce Vita Pilton Sandal
Dolce Vita Pilton Sandal

Price: $125   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Vans Floral Authentic 44 Lug DX Sneaker
Vans Floral Authentic 44 Lug DX Sneaker

Price: $94.95   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Cariuma National Geographic Peace Lily Purple Canvas
Cariuma National Geographic Peace Lily Purple Canvas

Price: $89   From: Cariuma

Shop Now

Floral swim

Andie The Belmar One Piece
Andie The Belmar One Piece

Price: $128   From: Andie

Shop Now

H&#38;M Padded Bikini Top
H&M Padded Bikini Top

Price: $19.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

H&#38;M Bikini Bottoms
H&M Bikini Bottoms

Price: $14.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Cupshe Elodie Ditsy Floral Ruched Plus Size Bikini Bottom
Cupshe Elodie Ditsy Floral Ruched Plus Size Bikini Bottom

Price: $22.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

CUPSHE Women&#39;s V Neck Floral Ruffle Plus Size Bikini Top Bathing Suit with Adjustable Strap
CUPSHE Women's V Neck Floral Ruffle Plus Size Bikini Top Bathing Suit with Adjustable Strap

Price: $25.99   From: Cupshe

Shop Now

Abercrombie &#38; Fitch Ruffle Bandeau Swim Top
Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Bandeau Swim Top

Price: $35   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Shop Now

Abercrombie &#38; Fitch Cinch Tie High-Waist High-Leg Cheeky Bottom
Abercrombie & Fitch Cinch Tie High-Waist High-Leg Cheeky Bottom

Price: $40   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Shop Now

Aerie Voop Binding Bikini Top
Aerie Voop Binding Bikini Top

Price: $22.17 40% SavingsAerie

Original: $36.95
Shop Now

Aerie Full Coverage Bikini Bottom
Aerie Full Coverage Bikini Bottom

Price: $14.97 40% SavingsAerie

Original: $24.95
Shop Now

BERLOOK Women&#39;s Sexy Bathing Suits Criss Tie Backless High Cut One Piece Swimwear
BERLOOK Women's Sexy Bathing Suits Criss Tie Backless High Cut One Piece Swimwear

Price: $55   From: Amazon

Shop Now

MONTCE SWIM Women&#39;s Helena Floral Lucy Bikini Top
MONTCE SWIM Women's Helena Floral Lucy Bikini Top

Price: $143   From: Maisonette

Shop Now

MONTCE SWIM Women&#39;s Helena Floral Sandra Bikini Bottom
MONTCE SWIM Women's Helena Floral Sandra Bikini Bottom

Price: $88   From: Maisonette

Shop Now