When we think of spring, one particular print comes to mind: floral.
While florals aren't exactly a new trend, we still get excited to shop fresh styles every single year.
Right now, we're eyeing new dresses from brands like Anna Cate Collection, H&M and Reformation, as well as tops, skirts and spring shoes from Abercrombie & Fitch, Amazon, Mango, Old Navy, Maisonette and more.
Check out all of our picks below!
Floral dresses
Mango Printed halter gown
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress Backless Loose Ruffle Sundress with Belt
Price: $38.99 • 15% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $45.99
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Short Flutter Sleeve Round Neck Smocked Waist Tiered Boho Floral Flowy Maxi Dress
H&M+ Patterned A-line Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Strapless Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Satin Slip Mini Dress
CARA CARA Women's Sandra Square Neck Mini Dress, Navy Vintage Floral
ANNA CATE COLLECTION Women's Octavia Linen Dress, Vintage Block Stamp
Reformation Poppies Silk Dress
Reformation Casette Linen Dress
Floral tops
Old Navy Sleeveless Luxe Floral-Print T-Shirt for Women
Old Navy Fitted Printed Square-Neck Ultra-Cropped Rib-Knit Tank Top for Women
J.Crew Shrunken flower appliqué T-shirt
Reformation Valentina Silk Top
Free People Keep It Simple Mesh Baby Tee
Madewell Voile Puff-Sleeve Top in Floral
Mango Trench embroidered lapels
Floral bottoms
NASHALYLY Women's Chiffon Elastic High Waist Pleated A-Line Flared Maxi Skirts
Farm Rio Summer Garden Miniskirt
Maeve Floral Cutwork Skirt
Favorite Daughter The Gwen Floral Satin Skirt
Faithfull the Brand Zinnia Printed PareoOriginal: $89
Amazon Essentials Women's Poplin Sleep Pant
Price: $13.80 to $13.90 • From: Amazon
Floral accessories
Vicenza Floral Cut-Out Sandals
Anthropologie Floral Raffia Tote
Kachel Vintage Floral Ponytail Holder
Vans Floral Authentic 44 Lug DX Sneaker
Cariuma National Geographic Peace Lily Purple Canvas
Floral swim
Andie The Belmar One Piece
Cupshe Elodie Ditsy Floral Ruched Plus Size Bikini Bottom
CUPSHE Women's V Neck Floral Ruffle Plus Size Bikini Top Bathing Suit with Adjustable Strap
Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Bandeau Swim Top
Abercrombie & Fitch Cinch Tie High-Waist High-Leg Cheeky Bottom
Aerie Voop Binding Bikini Top
Price: $22.17 • 40% SavingsAerieOriginal: $36.95
Aerie Full Coverage Bikini Bottom
Price: $14.97 • 40% SavingsAerieOriginal: $24.95
BERLOOK Women's Sexy Bathing Suits Criss Tie Backless High Cut One Piece Swimwear
MONTCE SWIM Women's Helena Floral Lucy Bikini Top
MONTCE SWIM Women's Helena Floral Sandra Bikini Bottom