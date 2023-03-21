When we think of spring, one particular print comes to mind: floral.

While florals aren't exactly a new trend, we still get excited to shop fresh styles every single year.

Right now, we're eyeing new dresses from brands like Anna Cate Collection, H&M and Reformation, as well as tops, skirts and spring shoes from Abercrombie & Fitch, Amazon, Mango, Old Navy, Maisonette and more.

Check out all of our picks below!

Floral dresses

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress Backless Loose Ruffle Sundress with Belt Price : $38.99 • 15% Savings Amazon Original: $45.99 Shop Now

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Short Flutter Sleeve Round Neck Smocked Waist Tiered Boho Floral Flowy Maxi Dress Price: $40.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Maisonette CARA CARA Women's Sandra Square Neck Mini Dress, Navy Vintage Floral Price: $395 • From: Maisonette Shop Now

Maisonette ANNA CATE COLLECTION Women's Octavia Linen Dress, Vintage Block Stamp Price: $308 • From: Maisonette Shop Now

Floral tops

Revolve Free People Keep It Simple Mesh Baby Tee Price: $40 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Floral bottoms

Amazon NASHALYLY Women's Chiffon Elastic High Waist Pleated A-Line Flared Maxi Skirts Price: $31.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Nordstrom Favorite Daughter The Gwen Floral Satin Skirt Price: $218 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Poplin Sleep Pant Price: $13.80 to $13.90 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Floral accessories

Nordstrom Vans Floral Authentic 44 Lug DX Sneaker Price: $94.95 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Cariuma Cariuma National Geographic Peace Lily Purple Canvas Price: $89 • From: Cariuma Shop Now

Floral swim

Cupshe Cupshe Elodie Ditsy Floral Ruched Plus Size Bikini Bottom Price: $22.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now

Cupshe CUPSHE Women's V Neck Floral Ruffle Plus Size Bikini Top Bathing Suit with Adjustable Strap Price: $25.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Voop Binding Bikini Top Price : $22.17 • 40% Savings Aerie Original: $36.95 Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Full Coverage Bikini Bottom Price : $14.97 • 40% Savings Aerie Original: $24.95 Shop Now

Amazon BERLOOK Women's Sexy Bathing Suits Criss Tie Backless High Cut One Piece Swimwear Price: $55 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Maisonette MONTCE SWIM Women's Helena Floral Lucy Bikini Top Price: $143 • From: Maisonette Shop Now

