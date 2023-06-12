With all of the outdoor activities summer brings, we want one thing when it comes to footwear: comfort.

And yes, we want to be stylish too -- but comfort is key to feeling good in the heat and humidity.

That's why we're rounding up all different types of flats for women, from ballet flats and slides to pointed-toe flats, flat sandals and more.

For example, shop Trotters square-toe slingback flats to pair with a tailored shirtdress. We also have Linea Polo pointed-toe flats to pair with jeans or trousers for a day at the office. Plus, find Birkenstocks and Softwalk slide sandals to pack with you for your next vacation.

Check out our picks from DSW, Amazon, Nordstrom and more, below!

MORE: Put spring in your step with flats, sandals and heels for the new season

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandal
Revolve

Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandal

Price: $50   From: Revolve

Shop Now

This Birkenstocks are light, flexible and waterproof, so they're great for the beach or the lake this summer.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Vince Camuto Jesander Slingback Flat
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Jesander Slingback Flat

Price: $64.99 34% SavingsVince Camuto

Original: $99
Shop Now

These pointed-toe slingback flats are a chic option for a professional look. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Trotters Holly Slingback Flat
Nordstrom

Trotters Holly Slingback Flat

Price: $99.95   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

These Trotters slingbacks have a square toe, adjustable slingback strap and a cushioned footbed.  

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mango Bow leather ballerina
Mango

Mango Bow leather ballerina

Price: $69.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

We are loving metallics this season, especially silver. These trendy ballerina flats could dress up a classic outfit, like jeans and a T-shirt.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Lusso Cloud Pelli Sandal
Revolve

Lusso Cloud Pelli Sandal

Price: $135   From: Revolve

Shop Now

The unisex Lusso Cloud Pelli Sandals have "Triple Stack technology, featuring an ultra-soft layer of perforated memory foam sandwiched between," according to Revolve.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat
Everlane

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat

Price: $145   From: Everlane

Shop Now

Everlane's Italian Leather Day Ballet Flats are available in seven colors and have a 4.37-star rating.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Steve Madden Bias Sandal
DSW

Steve Madden Bias Sandal

Price: $59.99 25% SavingsDSW

Original: $80
Shop Now

A simple strappy sandal is a summer staple. These Steve Madden sandals have a lightly padded footbed and adjustable buckle closure, among other features. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Sarto by Franco Sarto Amaya Flexa Flat (Women)
Nordstrom

Sarto by Franco Sarto Amaya Flexa Flat (Women)

Price: $89.99 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $130
Shop Now

These Sarto by Franco Sarto flats have contoured padding that "creates an ergonomic fit that supports your feet with flexible cushioning," according to Nordstrom's website.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Naturalizer Lilia Sandal
DSW

Naturalizer Lilia Sandal

Price: $69.99 30% SavingsDSW

Original: $100
Shop Now

The Naturalizer Lilia Sandal features a foam footbed and a round open toe. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Softwalk Kara Slide Sandal
DSW

Softwalk Kara Slide Sandal

Price: $99.99   From: DSW

Shop Now

Try these Softwalk slide sandals with a memory foam midsole and molded footbed.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Birdies Goldfinch Ballet Flat
Nordstrom

Birdies Goldfinch Ballet Flat

Price: $98 to $150   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Opt for these Birdies ballet flats to add a pop of color to your summer shoe collection.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Shupua Women&#39;s Flats
Amazon

Shupua Women's Flats

Price: $26.99 12% SavingsAmazon

Original: $30.99
Shop Now

Try these Shupua women's flats in one of 32 different color options.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Sam Edelman Women&#39;s Linnie Mule
Amazon

Sam Edelman Women's Linnie Mule

Price: $140   From: Amazon

Shop Now

These mule loafers are a great option for your workwear wardrobe.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Linea Polo Marais Pointed Toe Flat
Nordstrom

Linea Polo Marais Pointed Toe Flat

Price: $139.95   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Wear these Linea Polo pointed-toe flats to feel comfortable in a professional setting. 