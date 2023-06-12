With all of the outdoor activities summer brings, we want one thing when it comes to footwear: comfort.
And yes, we want to be stylish too -- but comfort is key to feeling good in the heat and humidity.
That's why we're rounding up all different types of flats for women, from ballet flats and slides to pointed-toe flats, flat sandals and more.
For example, shop Trotters square-toe slingback flats to pair with a tailored shirtdress. We also have Linea Polo pointed-toe flats to pair with jeans or trousers for a day at the office. Plus, find Birkenstocks and Softwalk slide sandals to pack with you for your next vacation.
Check out our picks from DSW, Amazon, Nordstrom and more, below!
Birkenstock Arizona Eva Sandal
Price: $50 • From: Revolve
This Birkenstocks are light, flexible and waterproof, so they're great for the beach or the lake this summer.
Vince Camuto Jesander Slingback Flat
Price: $64.99 • 34% SavingsVince CamutoOriginal: $99
These pointed-toe slingback flats are a chic option for a professional look.
Trotters Holly Slingback Flat
Price: $99.95 • From: Nordstrom
These Trotters slingbacks have a square toe, adjustable slingback strap and a cushioned footbed.
Mango Bow leather ballerina
Price: $69.99 • From: Mango
We are loving metallics this season, especially silver. These trendy ballerina flats could dress up a classic outfit, like jeans and a T-shirt.
Lusso Cloud Pelli Sandal
Price: $135 • From: Revolve
The unisex Lusso Cloud Pelli Sandals have "Triple Stack technology, featuring an ultra-soft layer of perforated memory foam sandwiched between," according to Revolve.
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat
Price: $145 • From: Everlane
Everlane's Italian Leather Day Ballet Flats are available in seven colors and have a 4.37-star rating.
Birdies Goldfinch Ballet Flat
Price: $98 to $150 • From: Nordstrom
Opt for these Birdies ballet flats to add a pop of color to your summer shoe collection.
Sam Edelman Women's Linnie Mule
Price: $140 • From: Amazon
These mule loafers are a great option for your workwear wardrobe.
Linea Polo Marais Pointed Toe Flat
Price: $139.95 • From: Nordstrom
Wear these Linea Polo pointed-toe flats to feel comfortable in a professional setting.