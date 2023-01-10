It's fun to shop for out-of-the-box footwear but having a go-to pair of white sneakers is a fashion non-negotiable.
According to Google Trends, searches for white sneakers have been slowly trending upward over the past five years and peaked in fall 2022.
With workplace attire also skewing more business casual - after the pandemic - a crisp pair of white sneakers doesn't have to be saved for weekends only.
If you are ready to make an investment on a pair of kicks that will elevate a look all year round, scroll on to shop brands like Superga, VEJA and more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
adidas Originals Superstar W
Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers
Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe
Off-White Canvas OCA HIGH
Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker