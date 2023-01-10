It's fun to shop for out-of-the-box footwear but having a go-to pair of white sneakers is a fashion non-negotiable.

MORE: How to know when it's time for new sneakers

According to Google Trends, searches for white sneakers have been slowly trending upward over the past five years and peaked in fall 2022.

With workplace attire also skewing more business casual - after the pandemic - a crisp pair of white sneakers doesn't have to be saved for weekends only.

If you are ready to make an investment on a pair of kicks that will elevate a look all year round, scroll on to shop brands like Superga, VEJA and more.

Superga Cotu Sneaker
Nordstrom

Superga Cotu Sneaker

Price: $65   From: Nordstrom

Off-White Canvas
Cariuma

Off-White Canvas

Price: $79   From: Cariuma

VEJA Esplar Sneaker
Nordstrom

VEJA Esplar Sneaker

Price: $140 to $150   From: Nordstrom

adidas Originals Superstar W
Zappos

adidas Originals Superstar W

Price: $94.95   From: Zappos

Vintage Havana Gadol
Zappos

Vintage Havana Gadol

Price: $109.95   From: Zappos

Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers
Madewell

Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers

Price: $88   From: Madewell

Women&#39;s Wool Pipers
Allbirds

Women's Wool Pipers

Price: $110   From: Allbirds

Chargefeel Low Women&#39;s Workout Shoe
lululemon

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

Price: $138   From: lululemon

Off-White Canvas OCA HIGH
Cariuma

Off-White Canvas OCA HIGH

Price: $98   From: Cariuma

P448 Thea Sneaker
P448

P448 Thea Sneaker

Price: $250   From: Nordstrom

Lugz Women&#39;s Clipper Sneaker
Amazon

Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker

Price: $32.95   From: Amazon

