Need to warm up?

As temperatures continue to drop, we need some good cold-weather accessories. That's why rounded up our favorite winter weather picks, including Madewell's wool-blend beanie, Barefoot Dreams' blanket scarf, Bombas' calf socks, SKIMS unisex slippers and much more.

Plus, they make great gifts too.

For example, bundle together a Free People pompom hat, a Banana Republic fuzz scarf and a pair of cashmere touchscreen gloves for a sweet gift for Mom. Or, opt for a pair of Bombas gripper slippers as a Secret Santa gift for your friend or colleague.

Check it all out below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Hats and earmuffs

Vuori Douglas Beanie $58 Vuori Shop Now

Vuori Manchester Beanie $48 Vuori Shop Now

40% off Madewell Wool-Blend Knit Beanie $23.70

$39.50 Madewell

•

Use promo code GETGIFTING Shop Now

40% off Madewell Fuzzy-Knit Bucket Hat $31.20

$52 Madewell

•

Use promo code GETGIFTING Shop Now

Nordstrom The North Face Dock Worker Recycled Beanie $30 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom The North Face City Plush Beanie $42 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Barbour Saltburn Beanie $50 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Free People Chalet Fair Isle Faux Fur Pompom Hat $48 Nordstrom Shop Now

Scarves

25% off Nordstrom Open Edit Faux Fur Pull Through Scarf $36.75

$49 Nordstrom Shop Now

Banana Republic Sofie Fuzz Scarf $120 Banana Republic Shop Now

20% off Old Navy Fair Isle Scarf for Women $15.97

$19.99 Old Navy Shop Now

Buck Mason Natural Highland Alpaca Rib Scarf $125 Buck Mason Shop Now

Socks

15% off Bombas Women's Merino Wool Blend Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box $85

$100 Bombas Shop Now

Backcountry Smartwool Classic Hike Extra Cushion Crew Sock $16.80 to $24 Backcountry Shop Now

67% off Old Navy Cozy Crew Socks 3-Pack for Women $5.47

$16.99 Old Navy Shop Now

SKIMS Cozy Knit Sock $16 SKIMS Shop Now

Boots

REI KEEN Betty Boot Pull-On Boots - Women's $164.95 REI Shop Now

Amazon Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot $53.73 to $74.96 Amazon Shop Now

L.L.Bean Women's Muck Arctic Sport Boot II, Mid $160 L.L.Bean Shop Now

REI Columbia Minx Shorty III Boots - Women's $109.95 REI Shop Now

Lands' End Propet Women's Winslow Suede Winter Boots $119.95 Lands' End Shop Now

50% off Lands' End Men's All Weather Leather Insulated Winter Snow Boots $69.97

$139.95 Lands' End

•

Use promo code GIFTING Shop Now

UGG Yose Fluff V2 $160 UGG Shop Now

Backcountry SOREL Tivoli IV Tall Boot $164.95 Backcountry Shop Now

Slippers

Quince Australian Shearling Scuff Slipper $49.90 Quince Shop Now

27% off DSW Minnetonka Shar Scuff Slipper $39.99

$55 DSW Shop Now

Amazon Dearfoams Mama Bear Slipper $16.28 to $17.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Skechers Women's Ice Angel Slipper $34.46 to $34.95 Amazon Shop Now

Bombas Women's Gripper Slipper - Double Cushion 2-Pack $90 to $85.50 Bombas Shop Now

SKIMS Fleece Sleep Unisex Slipper $48 SKIMS Shop Now

Gloves and mittens

Outdoor Voices Elmer EM511 Light Insulation Glove $90 Outdoor Voices Shop Now

Nordstrom The North Face Women's Etip Touchscreen Gloves $45 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves $99 Nordstrom Shop Now

REI Black Diamond Midweight Screentap Fleece Gloves $44.95 REI Shop Now

Banana Republic Shearling Mittens Crown Cap $90 Banana Republic Shop Now