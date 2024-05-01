For Camila Coelho, Mother's Day has always been special.
"Mother's Day to me means love, happiness, learning and blessings," Coelho told "Good Morning America" in an email, adding that she's always loved celebrating it with her mom.
Now, after having her son Kai, Coelho said it's taken on a new meaning: "Being able to carry a human life inside of you and see this little human grow [is] a gift in which I've never felt so blessed ... It makes Mother's Day even more special now."
We asked Coelho, a Brazilian American influencer and entrepreneur, to share her picks for the best Mother's Day gifts to consider this year. Coelho founded the beauty brand Elaluz and the Camila Coelho Collection, a fashion brand.
Coelho's picks include everything from a cool pair of sunglasses to an elevated pair of flats, skin care for self-care, and an idea to gift Mom with quality time.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Dezi sunglasses
"A cool pair of sunnies is always a great gift and Dezi has the coolest styles!" Coelho says.
Elaluz Sun Dose Self Tanning Face Drops
"This is my secret weapon to always being on top with my tan and healthy skin," Coelho explains. "So, that's definitely something that I really like to give and receive as a gift."
A family trip
"What better way to celebrate Mother's Day than by creating unforgettable memories together on a family trip?" Coelho says. "The gift of quality time spent exploring new places and bonding as a family is truly priceless."
Gymshark workout set
"Staying active is essential for moms, so a new workout set for workout lovers like me, it's never too much!" Coelho says.
Miu Miu flats
"Moms with little kids are always running after them, playing, going to parks and museums," Coelho says. "What's better than a cute pair of flats to elevate the everyday look?"
Skinceuticals skin care
"Every mom deserves self-care, and a good skin care set is the perfect way to create this everyday moment. I love everything from Skinceuticals."
Dyson Air Wrap
"A quality hair styler is a game-changer for moms," Coelho says. "We're constantly on the go, so anything that streamlines our getting ready routine is a godsend. Personally, I love my Dyson Air Wrap. Not only is it super convenient, but it also minimizes hair damage by avoiding excessive heat."
Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer Complete Long (Ceramic pink and rose gold)
- $599.99
- Dyson
