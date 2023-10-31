Camila Coelho, a Brazilian-American influencer and entrepreneur, has more than 10 million Instagram followers. And whether or not you're one of them, fashion lovers have likely seen Coelho on their feeds, posing during New York and Paris fashion weeks or sharing her glowing beauty secrets.

Coelho is the founder of both Elaluz and the Camila Coelho Collection, a beauty and a fashion brand, respectively. She is also an Epilepsy Foundation board member, an END EPILEPSY ambassador and a mother to her son, Kai.

We asked Coelho to share her gifting picks for the holiday season in an effort to learn about some of the best fashion and beauty finds out there.

Her picks include Elaluz's liquid bronzer, a red light mask "for a very special person" and one of her favorite fashion accessories of the moment.

Elaluz Liquid Bronzer with Camu Camu

"Who doesn’t love a body glow? This is my bronze/glow 'weapon,'" Coelho tells "Good Morning America" in an email. "I never leave the house without it."

Shore Magic Collagen

"We all need an extra dose of collagen, and this one is my favorites because it’s tasteless and I’ve noticed amazing results on my skin," Coelho says.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

"This is a gift for a very special person! I love using red light masks to build up collagen of the skin, and to help with elasticity and redness," Coelho explains.

Celine Graphic S258 Sunglasses

"One of my favorite and coolest fashion accessories right now."

What would Coelho herself want? "Love, affection, quality time or any Saint Laurent shoes!"