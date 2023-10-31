Naomi Osaka is a U.S. Open and Australian Open tennis champion, and became the first Asian tennis player to be ranked No. 1. As a mental health advocate, new mom and star athlete, Osaka is in the know about some of the best in self-care, baby care and, of course, exercise must-haves.

We asked Osaka to share her gifting picks for the holiday season, which include everything from a pair of shoes from her line with Nike to wireless earbuds and a baby bottle warmer she calls a "game-changer."

Plus, she shared her favorites from her skin care line, KINLÒ, a brand that "starts conversations about health risks for melanated skin tones and provides clean products designed to protect and nourish," according to its website.

Check out Naomi's picks below!

KINLÒ Golden Ritual Skincare Set

"This set from my functional sun and skin care brand, KINLÒ, makes the perfect gift for friends and family that love to travel," Osaka tells "Good Morning America" in an email. One of her favorite KINLÒ products is the Golden Rays Sunscreen, "a tinted, mineral sunscreen I take with me especially when I travel to warmer climates."

The kit "also has the Hydrating Golden Mist, the perfect refresher for dry, tired skin, packed with beneficial botanicals." Osaka says she uses this spray after practice as well as before and during long flights.

"Since having Shai, my skin has really needed the extra moisture, so this is a go-to for me. Also, a staple in my bag is the Hydrating Lip Balm, which I love to apply myself throughout the day. It’s great for throwing in your carry-on bag in advance of a holiday getaway!"

Baby Breeza Baby Bottle Warmer with Bluetooth

"I would love this gift that’s a game-changer for new parents like myself because we all know waiting at 2 a.m. for a bottle to warm isn’t as easy as it seems. This baby bottle warms milk or formula with the touch of a button, without creating hotspots."

Beats Fit Pro

"I love listening to music while I practice and before any tournaments, and having earbuds that don’t fall out while I’m walking, running or playing is so important," Osaka explains. "These Beats wireless earbuds are a favorite of mine and I’m looking forward to gifting them to some friends this year. I love the colors and they have a cute charging carrying case."

NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka Premium

"Any sneakerhead would love a pair of shoes from my line with Nike -- including me. While they were made for me to play on hard courts, they’re also super durable and comfortable, and I wanted to make sure they had a design that looks good when you are working out as well as just going out."