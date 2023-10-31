"Self-Taught. Makeup Artist. Photographer. Entrepreneur. Founder. Mother. Black Woman."

The attributes that begin Danessa Myricks' bio are a great introduction to an artist who is building a beauty empire (and hefty Instagram following) that warmly welcomes everyone to enhance and express themselves.

While her earlier career saw Myricks climb the beauty industry ranks with skillful ease, she knew those spaces could feel exclusive and wanted to change the game.

"When I launched my own brand I knew I didn’t want to do what everyone else was doing," she's said. "I wanted every person to feel like they had found a brand that represented them and gave them the freedom to enjoy makeup."

Thanks to a stunning lineup of multi-use, universally flattering shades and colors, every person who purchases her products can do just that.

Her knack for spotting and crafting gorgeous looks is exactly why "GMA" wanted her taste on full display for our Influencers Gift Guide -- and she delivered the goods.

From two of her own products that will wow any makeup aficionado to a jet-setting luxury treat, keep reading to see what she thinks you'll want to give and get this holiday season!

Danessa Myricks Beauty Groundwork: Defining Neutrals Palette

Myricks stands firmly behind all of her products of course, but one in particular gets bonus points for versatility.

"This is a one-and-done, all-over face palette that is perfect for daily routines," she explains. "The palette is uniquely designed to multitask and works wonders on all defining areas of the face including brows, lips, cheeks and face. I also love that this palette is the ultimate confidence builder -- from makeup beginners to the pros, this palette works beautifully across all skill levels and all skin tones."

Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork V Palette

"The Lightwork V I AM palette is the ultimate feel-good product that addresses beauty from the inside out," Myricks explains of her second choice, a gorgeous collection of shimmers and metallics that will illuminate any face.

"For anyone that will be giving this as a gift, the recipient will undoubtedly know that they are loved and will have daily reminders of how you made them feel. It’s perfect for all ages and makeup skill levels with an infinite number of textures and color expressions to create. It’s both fun and festive for the holiday season but can also be worn all year round."

54 Thrones African Beauty Butter Mini Gift Set

Her next choice is ideal for picking up to help combat skin issues that are all too common in the colder months. Myricks explains:

"This is one amazing product I never leave home without -- especially during the fall/winter season! The African shea butters are so rich and deeply moisturizes the skin. I love that this gift set comes with three different scents, too. It’s such a great stocking stuffer!"

Delta Air Lines Gift Card

"I absolutely love traveling the world," Myricks says of her next choice, a gift card to fly anywhere your recipient may dream of. She adds, "It’s one of the ways that gets me grounded and I often find myself incredibly inspired by every trip I take. Any opportunity to see the world will always fill my cup. I’d love to receive this gift for the holidays!"

MasterClass subscription

Myricks' next pick leans into a gift that lasts a lifetime -- learning.

"It’s a full year of inspiration, education, and fun," she tells "GMA." "From my experience using the Masterclass online courses, I’ve learned so much and have been enriched in so many areas of my life: family, creatively, self-care, community, activism, and so much more! I think this is an ultimate gift to give to someone special in your life so that they can access thousands of lessons from experts across all industries to help you be your best self."