Jeneé Naylor is a beauty lover, fashion expert and content creator who showcases great style for every budget.

Formerly known as HighLowLuxxe, Naylor started blogging full time in 2019. She's the "ultimate high-low mixer," and "[aims] to dispel the idea that great style and luxury experiences are out of reach," according to her website.

Recently, Naylor's blogged about everything from her experiences at New York Fashion Week to how to style fall trends and her favorite splurge-worthy handbags.

We asked Naylor to help us shop for the holidays and her picks are perfect for everyone on your list. For example, Naylor, who's previously partnered with Pandora, shares classic and timeless pieces such as a sparkling tennis bracelet under $100. Naylor also shares her "go-to gift" for her husband, a gift for the home and more.

Pandora Jewelry Tennis Bracelet

"Jewelry is always such a classic and timeless gift to give someone! Whether it's for the holidays or a special occasion, Pandora Jewelry, in particular, makes for the perfect gift at such an affordable price point," Naylor tells "Good Morning America" in an email. "These stunning tennis bracelets come in sterling silver and rose gold."

Pandora Sparkling Tennis Bracelet $115 Pandora Shop Now

Pandora Sparkling Slider Tennis Bracelet $165 Pandora Shop Now

Pandora Sparkling Heart Tennis Bracelet $95 Pandora Shop Now

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

"This gift is the perfect pickup for the skin care and beauty lover in your life! Valued at $93, this limited edition set comes with over 24 makeup, skin care, bath and Sephora collection goodies," Naylor explains. "We love getting a bang for our buck!"

Sephora SEPHORA COLLECTION Advent Calendar $49 Sephora Shop Now

Fragrances & Perfumes

"Sometimes shopping for that special someone can be a hit or miss! Luckily, my go-to gift when shopping for my husband is a nice, scented parfum," Naylor explains. "The Bleu de Chanel by Chanel has a strong masculine signature, with notes of cedar and New Caledonian sandalwood. Replica' by Maison Margiela is another one of my favorites for those who want a more rich, unisex cologne. It has notes of pink pepper, warm rum, smoky tobacco leaf and sweet vanilla blend."

Sephora Maison Margiela REPLICA' Jazz Club Eau de Toilette $160 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora CHANEL BLEU DE CHANEL Eau de Parfum $184 Sephora Shop Now

Mango Platform Ankle Boots

"Naturally, we have to provide a gift option for the fashionista in your life! These Platform Track-Sole Ankle Boots from Mango come in both black and cream, and they remind me of the Bottega Tire Chelsea Boots, but for a much more affordable price point."

Mango Platform track-sole ankle boots $99.99 Mango Shop Now

FORVR Mood Candle Set

"Last but certainly not least, we can't forget about gifts for those who love home decor and aesthetics!" Naylor says. "This super-cute mini candle gift set is from one of my favorite candle companies, FORVR Mood and the various scents makes for the perfect holiday gift!"