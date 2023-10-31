You might know Anna Page from the breathtaking interior design of her New York City apartment.

But if Page’s home hasn't graced your feed, know that the blogger shares her best style, home and shopping finds with more than 300,000 followers on Instagram. And she's getting in the holiday spirit.

"My all-time favorite Christmas tradition -- since I was little -- is decorating the Christmas tree and that hasn't changed! We make fun snacks, hot chocolate and turn on Christmas music while we adorn the tree with all the odds and ends of ornaments from over the years," Page shared on her Instagram.

We asked Page to share some of her favorite picks for this holiday season for the GMA Influencer Gift Guide.

Scroll down to check them out below.

Oversized Cashmere Wrap from J. Crew

"Scarf, wrap or nursing cover -- I’ve used this for just about everything! It’s amazing quality and such a versatile piece to have around," Page told "GMA."

J. Crew Oversized Cashmere Wrap



Mark and Graham Leather Charger Roll Up

"The days of cords being tangled are long gone thanks to this carrier. It keeps things nice, neat and tangle-free."

Mark & Graham LEATHER CHARGER ROLL UP

Vintage Bookshelf Edition Games from Anthropologie

"These board games look like vintage books so when they’re not in use on family game night, they can be on display!"

Anthropologie Vintage Bookshelf Edition Games

Courant Wireless Charging Acessory tray

"This is a staple item to our nightstand as it doubles as a catch-all tray and a charging station! The best part is that, unlike other charging devices, it fits seamlessly into my home design."

Mark & Graham COURANT WIRELESS CHARGING ACCESSORY TRAY

The Shop: Inslee Farris

"I ask for this every year! It’s by an artist based out of Raleigh and they are the most stunning illustrated calendars to be displayed!"