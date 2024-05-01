Teacher Appreciation Week, May 6-10, is the perfect time to celebrate, thank and honor teachers for everything they do.
This year, there are a number retailers including Apple, J.Crew, Blue Apron and more that are giving back to these beloved educators by offering amazing discounts online and in-store.
Scroll ahead to learn more about which stores are offering amazing deals for teachers.
Apple
The tech giant is offering several discounts on everything from MacBook Air laptops to accessories for faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grade levels.
Shop:
Adidas
Verified teachers can snag 30% off on Adidas' website and in store during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Shop:
J.Crew
Teachers can enjoy 15% off purchases at J.Crew when shopping with a valid ID in stores and online.
Shop:
L.L.Bean
The retailer is offering a 10% off promotional code for verified, eligible teachers.
Shop:
Madewell
The brand is offering 15% off online and in stores for verified teachers.
Shop:
ThirdLove
The underwear and activewear apparel brand is offering a 15% discount on full-priced items for teachers.
Shop:
Saatva
The mattress company offers a year-round discount of $225 off to teachers, principals and school administrators on orders of $1,000 or more.
Shop: