"A lot of those misconceptions [other school administrators and teachers] had of students, they had of me, too. It took me a few years to see the clicks like, 'Oh, that's the same thing you said to me.' So we need to be trusted," Hendricks said, adding, "It's hard to ask a Black male to come back to an institution that probably didn't serve him in a way or see him in the way that he wanted to."