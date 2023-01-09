Did you know that working out in old sneakers can do more harm to your body than good?

According to podiatrist Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, you should test your sneakers to see if it is time for new ones.

"Most experts say [you should replace shoes after every] 300 to 500 miles, but most people don't keep track of the mileage they put on their sneakers," Parthasarathy told "Good Morning America."

"I tell my patients to try to twist or fold your shoe in half like a sandwich. If you are able to do that or come close to it, then it is time to replace your sneakers. With a new supportive sneaker there should be some give near the forefoot but it definitely should not be able to fold in half," Parthasarathy added.

Time for a new pair? Consult Parthasarathy’s checklist below before buying -- and check out some of our favorite sneakers you can shop now.

  • Make sure you cannot bend the shoe in half.
  • Check that the heel counter is firm for support.
  • Pick a shoe with removable inserts.
  • The shape of the shoe should fit your foot not vice versa.
  • Check support levels. Shoe brands typically offer different levels of support: stability, neutral or over supinator.
  • Get evaluated by a podiatrist if you don't know your foot type.

Running

Topo

Topo Athletic Women's Ultrafly 3 Breathable Road Running Shoes

Price: $53.75 to $186.49   From: Amazon

Shop Now

These ladies running shoes are made of lightweight breathable materials for a "second skin" fit and feel.

Allbirds

Allbirds Women's Tree Flyers

Price: $160   From: Allbirds

Shop Now

Go faster and farther with the new Tree Flyer. Lightweight, super springy, and wildly comfortable, this distance running shoe makes your extra efforts feel effortless.

HOLO Footwear

HOLO Footwear Nephelae Running Shoe

Price: $100   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Level up your training with this lightweight runner boasting an engineered-mesh upper and grippy pods on the sole for robust traction and smooth transitions.

Cole Haan

Cole Haan Women's ZERØGRAND Outpace 2 SL Running Shoe

Sale: $79.95 38% SavingsCole Haan

Original: $130
Shop Now

These versatile performance running shoes are built for light jogs and moderate workouts, but can just as easily pair with trousers and a button-down for a smart-yet-laid-back look.

ALTRA

ALTRA Men's AL0A547L Lone Peak 6 Trail Running Shoe

Price: $83.93 to $180.40   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Balanced cushioning platform places the heel and forefoot the same distance from the ground, which encourages low-impact landings.

Training

lululemon

lululemon Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe

Price: $128   From: lululemon

Shop Now

Lightweight, supportive upper holds you securely while jumping, cutting and lifting.

Casual

Cariuma

Cariuma IBI Sand Knit

Price: $98   From: Cariuma

Shop Now

IBI is high performance, low-impact and ultra lightweight. Wearing IBI, you’ll be lighter on your feet and leave behind a smaller footprint.

Psudo

Psudo Court

Price: $128   From: Zappos

Shop Now

Stay versatile and fast in your daily duties with the cozy and cool Psudo Court slip-on, casual sneakers with breathable fabric uppers made from recycled plastic bottles.

P448

P448 Cancun Sneaker

Sale: $207 40% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $345
Shop Now

Mixed finishes elevate this sporty sneaker, while a color-blocked platform and durable nub sole provide a sturdy foundation.