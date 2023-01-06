The new year is the perfect time to reevaluate your self-care routine.

With so many products out there, we turned to celebrity fitness trainer and founder of The Sculpt Society, Megan Roup, for help.

Below, she answers our self-care questions and shares her favorite products she uses to relax and unwind.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

What does self-care mean to you?

Self-care could be anything from a quick workout to a glass of wine or a hot shower. To me, self-care is something that you're doing for yourself so you can show up better in all aspects of your life.

goop goop G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush Price: $25 • From: Sephora Shop Now A body brush that provides intensive exfoliation and leaves skin feeling baby smooth and invigorated.

BLUEGO BLUEGO 64oz Glass Water Bottle Price: $29.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now These 56-64oz capacity glass water bottles are made of borosilicate glass, BPA Free, dishwasher safe, and come with 2 detachable straws, a leakproof lid with handle, a fashion silicone sleeve, and a cup brush.

What do you do to relax and unwind?

I listen to my body and lean into what it's craving; whether that's ordering takeout and binging Netflix with my husband, reading a book (loving Colleen Hoover lately), listening to a podcast or taking a walk to grab a coffee with my husband and daughter, relaxing and unwinding can look different throughout the week for me. I'm really trying to spend less time doom scrolling on social media and being more present and thoughtful with my free time, but as always, it's a work in progress.

Colleen Hoover It Starts with Us: A Novel Price: $10.89 to $13.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Colleen Hoover is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of more than twenty-three novels, including It Starts with Us, It Ends with Us, All Your Perfects, Ugly Love, and Verity.

Blue Bottle Blue Bottle Whole Bean Organic Coffee Price: $47.97 • From: Amazon Shop Now This premium organic coffee is a medium-light roast that's ideal for any occasion. Pack includes three 12-oz. bags of Blue Bottle Balanced whole bean coffee.

How do you find time for yourself?

I like to sneak small moments of self-care into my day. For me, that could be enjoying my morning coffee and lemon water while listening to a quick meditation on The Sculpt Society app, it could be a hot shower using all my favorite skincare products or sneaking in some quick movement between Zoom meetings. When you're an entrepreneur and parent, you learn to efficiently sneak in time for yourself, which isn't always easy or possible every day!

KORA Organics KORA Organics Turmeric Invigorating Body Scrub Price: $60 • From: Sephora Shop Now A turmeric-infused body scrub with an invigorating peppermint sensation to deliver your softest, smoothest, healthiest-looking skin.

LMNT LMNT Keto Electrolyte Powder Packets Price: $18 • From: Amazon Shop Now LMNT is a tasty electrolyte drink mix with everything you need and nothing you don't. LMNT is perfect for anyone interested in a keto, low-carb or intermittent fasting lifestyle, and a gluten-free diet.

Saltair Saltair Body Wash Price: $12 • From: Amazon Shop Now Developed for all skin types and suitable for daily use. Helps nourish and improve the overall skin appearance. Skin is left soft, smooth, deeply nourished and lightly fragranced.

What advice do you have for others when it comes to making time for wellness?

My motto is "commit to less, to show up more." When it comes to introducing a wellness practice into your life, you want to make sure it's something that is sustainable and makes sense for your lifestyle. You have to give yourself grace and celebrate the small milestones along the way! Having a community is really important for accountability, motivation and celebrating the wins.

Therabody Therabody Wave Duo Price: $99 • From: Therabody Shop Now Ergonomically contoured to the back, spine, and neck, this portable smart vibrating roller is a uniquely versatile rolling solution.

WTHN WTHN Ear Seeds Kit Price: $45 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now A set of Swarovski-crystal and gold-plated acupressure seeds that help to reduce stress, relieve pain, restore hormonal balance and more.

Wildling Wildling Empress Stone Price: $69 • From: Credo Shop Now Wildling Empress Stone is a facial gua sha tool designed to help revitalize and sculpt facial skin and neck.

TRUFF TRUFF Hotter Black Truffle Hot Sauce Price: $14.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now TRUFF's combination of ingredients delivers a flavor profile unprecedented to hot sauce.

Hu Chocolate Hu Chocolate Bars Price: $21.16 • From: Amazon Shop Now Paleo, Vegan, Organic, with no dairy, no soy, no emulsifiers, no soy lecithin, no gluten, no refined sugar, no cane sugar, and no sugar alcohols.

