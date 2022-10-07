Kristy Scott is a filmmaker, digital creator and entrepreneur based in Texas. She also has nearly 10 million followers across her social media accounts and is a wife and mom of two.

So how does she get it all done?

According to Scott, her key to staying organized is waking up early and writing down everything that needs to get done for the day.

"Writing helps me stay on track with my goals, priorities, and keeping up with everything. If I have an unproductive day, it's usually because I did not plan it first," Scott told "Good Morning America."

Scott is so invested in staying organized, she recently collaborated with notebook company North + Third to release her own planner.

"My planner contains a long list of work tasks, family tasks, things to do in the home, and even self-care," Scott said.

Along with her planner, Scott keeps things tidy using items like baskets, organizers and dividers.

"As a mom, it’s a heavy load to carry, handling it all. My advice to other moms out there is to take all the help you can get so you don’t feel like you have to literally handle everything," she added.

Shop some of Scott's favorite organization products, below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Compartment Baskets

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

iDESIGN iDESIGN Large Stackable Closet Bin Clear Price: $39.99 • From: iDESIGN Shop Now The iDesign Linus Clear Stackable Closet Bins create a neat, orderly space in no time.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Superio Superio 5 Liter Ribbed Storage Bin Taupe Price: $17.99 • From: Superio Shop Now These storage baskets are suitable for storing any item you want. In your home, office, school, outdoors, and so on. It features an elegant, ribbed design, which will give an elegant and perfect touch to your home and enables easy cleaning.

Packing Cubes

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

OlarHike OlarHike 6 Set Packing Cubes Price: $19.99 • From: OlarHike Shop Now Whether you are on a business trip at the Ritz, or in the wilderness, these teal Olarhike 6 set packing cubes are ready to go in any situation.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

CALPAK CALPAK 5-Piece Packing Cube Set Price: $68 • From: CALPAK Shop Now A place for everything and everything in its place: This smartly set-up travel system features a set of four packing cubes and a water-resistant pouch for wet/dry storage.

File Organizer

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The Container Store The Container Store 13-Pocket Accordion Letter File Rainbow Price: $11.99 • From: The Container Store Shop Now Each pocket is separated by a tabbed divider. Two business card-sized slots help to label the contents.

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

Drawer Organizers and Dividers

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Superio Superio Drawer and Desk Organizer Tray, Set of 4 Price: $20.99 • From: Superio Shop Now Keep your entire household's items organized with these tray organizers bins this versatile multi-drawer organizer, the possibilities are endless to organize all your household essentials.

Toy Bins and Baskets

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Superio Superio 0.93 Gallon Deep Plastic Storage Bins with Lid Price: $13.99 • From: Superio Shop Now Get this deep storage container and organize your surroundings. From a simple organization of a cupboard, cleaning up the clutter in your rooms, sending your kid off to college or moving into a new house, we got you covered with these selections.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK