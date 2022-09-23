Bring out the pumpkins!

With the turn of the season, it's now the time to unpack all of those fall-themed home decor pieces that have been boxed away since last year. That means all of the plaid blankets, fall pillows, candles, and, of course, Halloween accessories you need to celebrate the holiday in style.

For those wanting to add to their collection or try out some new decor, we've got plenty of items to shop below.

You can also bring the festivities outside with our ideas for a fall-inspired front porch, including fall wreaths, string lights and more.

Check it all out below!

Fall pillows and blankets

West Elm West Elm Dreamy Gauze Cotton Blanket Price : $97.50 to $130 • 25% Savings West Elm Original: $130 to $130 Shop Now

Etsy OurRusticHomeDecor Pumpkin Patch Fall Pillow Cover Price: $15 to $20 • From: Etsy Shop Now

Etsy porterlanehome Gray Plaid Pillow Cover Price: $38.95 to $108.95 • From: Etsy Shop Now

Etsy FarmhouseCreationMB Orange Flannel Fall Pillow Cover Price: $25 to $32.50 • From: Etsy Shop Now

Fall wreaths

Etsy justhandyshop Autumn Wreath Price : $51.39 • 10% Savings Etsy Original: $57.10 Shop Now

Kitchen and dining

Anthropologie House of Hackney Stemless Etched Wine Glasses, Set of 4 Price: $80 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Miscellaneous

West Elm West Elm Glass Pumpkins Price : $30 to $80.75 • 0% to 5% Savings West Elm Original: $30 to $85 Shop Now

Kohl's Celebrate Together Halloween Ghost 19.5'' x 30'' Accent Rug Price : $13.25 • 49% Savings Kohl's Original: $25.99 Use promo code ENJOY15 Shop Now

Anthropologie Terrain Preserved Salal, Phalaris + Flax Pod Bouquet Price: $58 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens 20-Count Clear Glass Globe G40 Bulbs Outdoor String Lights Price: $13.78 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Anthropologie Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Japonica Jar Candle Price: $34 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Terrain Colorful Wide Mouth Glass Vase Price: $28 to $38 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now