Bring out the pumpkins!

With the turn of the season, it's now the time to unpack all of those fall-themed home decor pieces that have been boxed away since last year. That means all of the plaid blankets, fall pillows, candles, and, of course, Halloween accessories you need to celebrate the holiday in style.

For those wanting to add to their collection or try out some new decor, we've got plenty of items to shop below.

You can also bring the festivities outside with our ideas for a fall-inspired front porch, including fall wreaths, string lights and more.

Check it all out below!

Fall pillows and blankets

brooklinen Pendleton Washable Wool Throw ﻿Blanket
Price: $149   From: brooklinen

West Elm Dreamy Gauze Cotton Blanket
Price: $97.50 to $130 25% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $130 to $130
West Elm Wool Knit Throw
Price: $150 to $165   From: West Elm

OurRusticHomeDecor Pumpkin Patch Fall Pillow Cover
Price: $15 to $20   From: Etsy

porterlanehome Gray Plaid Pillow Cover
Price: $38.95 to $108.95   From: Etsy

FarmhouseCreationMB Orange Flannel Fall Pillow Cover
Price: $25 to $32.50   From: Etsy

ArsinCoDesigns Dancing Skeletons Pillow
Price: $17.89 to $34.90   From: Etsy

Fall wreaths

Terrain Preserved Fern Wreath
Price: $78   From: Anthropologie

Terrain Preserved Meadow Petals Wreath
Price: $138   From: Anthropologie

Terrain Preserved Oat + Flax Wreath
Price: $98   From: Anthropologie

The Holiday Aisle 24&#34; Wreath
Price: $75.99   From: Wayfair

EverBloomingOriginal Autumn Berry Pumpkin Wreath
Price: $99.99   From: Etsy

justhandyshop Autumn Wreath
Price: $51.39 10% SavingsEtsy

Original: $57.10
Kitchen and dining

Anthropologie Acorn Mug
Price: $18   From: Anthropologie

House of Hackney Stemless Etched Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Price: $80   From: Anthropologie

Anthropologie Nathalie Lete Loaf Pan
Price: $38   From: Anthropologie

Anthropologie Herbiflora Serving Set
Price: $16   From: Anthropologie

Anthropologie Floral Pumpkin Mug
Price: $16   From: Anthropologie

Anthropologie Willow Platter
Price: $58   From: Anthropologie

Le Creuset Petite Pumpkin Cocotte, 12 Oz.
Price: $33.95   From: Sur La Table

Sur La Table Harvest Floral Utensil Crock
Price: $25   From: Sur La Table

Anthropologie Peek-A-Boo Dish Towel
Price: $24   From: Anthropologie

Anthropologie Ayla Decorative Bowl
Price: $58   From: Anthropologie

Anthropologie Cindy Pumpkin Decanter
Price: $48   From: Anthropologie

10 pumpkin décor ideas to keep your home cozy this fall

Miscellaneous

West Elm Glass Pumpkins
Price: $30 to $80.75 0% to 5% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $30 to $85
West Elm Boo Doormat, 18&#34;x30&#34;, Black
Price: $30   From: West Elm

West Elm Decorative Pumpkin, Large
Price: $40   From: West Elm

Celebrate Together Halloween Ghost 19.5&#39;&#39; x 30&#39;&#39; Accent Rug
Price: $13.25 49% SavingsKohl&#39;s

Original: $25.99 Use promo code ENJOY15
Terrain Preserved Salal, Phalaris + Flax Pod Bouquet
Price: $58   From: Anthropologie

Better Homes &#38; Gardens 20-Count Clear Glass Globe G40 Bulbs Outdoor String Lights
Price: $13.78   From: Walmart

Anthropologie Bryn Vase
Price: $48   From: Anthropologie

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Japonica Jar Candle
Price: $34   From: Anthropologie

Anthropologie Lumiere Taper Candlestick
Price: $28 to $38   From: Anthropologie

Terrain Colorful Wide Mouth Glass Vase
Price: $28 to $38   From: Anthropologie

Anthropologie Scarlet Candelabra
Price: $58 to $158   From: Anthropologie

