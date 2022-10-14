Despite being part of the first pair eliminated on season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars," Peta Murgatroyd says she couldn't have been happier about being back in the ballroom after a two year hiatus.

"I realized that I've just really missed dancing. It was the best decision I've made," Murgatroyd said in an interview with "Good Morning America."

Along with her career as a dancer, Murgatroyd has her own beauty brand, Peta Jane Beauty.

"Being a beauty brand owner is such a joy. To be a part of the entire process from start to finish is such an amazing experience, especially with creating the perfect tanning mousse," she said.

Get your glow on like Murgatroyd by shopping some of her favorite products below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com.

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil

Price: $25   From: Charlotte Tilbury

A refillable micro-precision pencil that mimics the micro-effect of real-life tiny hairs.

Tom Ford Ultra Shine Lip Color
Tom Ford

Tom Ford Ultra Shine Lip Color

Price: $58   From: Tom Ford

A lightweight, high-shine, intensely pigmented lip formula.

Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder
Dior

Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder

Price: $48   From: Dior

A highlighting powder with a high-impact iridescent glow that gives skin an instant boost of radiance and comfort all day long.

bareMinerals GEN NUDE Powder Blush
bareMinerals

bareMinerals GEN NUDE Powder Blush

Price: $25   From: bareMinerals

The BareMinerals ultra-silky, talc-free, GEN NUDE Powder Blush builds and blends seamlessly, gives skin a diffused, soft-focus finish - and wears all day.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

Price: $28   From: Fenty Beauty

A matte contour stick in a range of shades for all skin tones. The buildable cream-to-powder long-wear formula is lightweight and blendable.

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15
Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15

Price: $52   From: Bobbi Brown

A 16-hour, skin-true, undertone-correct formula designed to look as good as it feels—delivering a natural matte, real-skin finish that's comfortable, breathable, and weightless.