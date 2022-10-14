Despite being part of the first pair eliminated on season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars," Peta Murgatroyd says she couldn't have been happier about being back in the ballroom after a two year hiatus.

"I realized that I've just really missed dancing. It was the best decision I've made," Murgatroyd said in an interview with "Good Morning America."

Along with her career as a dancer, Murgatroyd has her own beauty brand, Peta Jane Beauty.

"Being a beauty brand owner is such a joy. To be a part of the entire process from start to finish is such an amazing experience, especially with creating the perfect tanning mousse," she said.

Get your glow on like Murgatroyd by shopping some of her favorite products below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil Price: $25 • From: Charlotte Tilbury Shop Now A refillable micro-precision pencil that mimics the micro-effect of real-life tiny hairs.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Tom Ford Tom Ford Ultra Shine Lip Color Price: $58 • From: Tom Ford Shop Now A lightweight, high-shine, intensely pigmented lip formula.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Dior Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder Price: $48 • From: Dior Shop Now A highlighting powder with a high-impact iridescent glow that gives skin an instant boost of radiance and comfort all day long.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

bareMinerals bareMinerals GEN NUDE Powder Blush Price: $25 • From: bareMinerals Shop Now The BareMinerals ultra-silky, talc-free, GEN NUDE Powder Blush builds and blends seamlessly, gives skin a diffused, soft-focus finish - and wears all day.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick Price: $28 • From: Fenty Beauty Shop Now A matte contour stick in a range of shades for all skin tones. The buildable cream-to-powder long-wear formula is lightweight and blendable.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK